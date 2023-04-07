Hailsham Harriers show great Fortitude – Wednesdays athletes pick up prizes

Two members of Hailsham Harriers joined 200 runners at Pippingford Park, near Nutley, on Saturday to take part in the Fortitude challenge.

The Fortitude Challenge is a timed, lapped event, where entrants run laps of three, four or five miles on the hour, every hour for ten hours.

This challenging course takes in up to 700ft of elevation but proved no problem at all for Harriers Julie Lewis-Clements and Michelle Hollands, two of Hailsham's’ Couch to 5K run leaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They both chose the three-mile lap and clocked up an impressive 30 miles each, finishing with beaming smiles, as for both, this heralded their longest running distance ever.

Hailsham Harriers at the London Landmarks half marathon

Meanwhile In Hastings, on a wet Sunday morning, 28 Harriers turned out to run the 39th Hastings Half Marathon with sterling performances all round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ross Brocklehurst raced to a new personal best in 1:14:47, over a minute quicker than last year, placing eighth overall and first in age.

Ross was followed by teammates Rob Chrystie 1:22:34 and Los Burrett 1:26:03 both running personal best times. Graham Woolley 1:29:47, Helen O’Sullivan 1:35:42, Matt Southam 1:36:43, Audrey Haddon 1:39:29 with a personal best, Simon Haddon 1:41:13, Carl Barton 1:41:50, Mik Husarz 1:41:50, Tina Macenhill 1:45:50, Wendy Robson 1:47:27, Graham Purdye 1:47:27, Chris Little 1:48:59, Tracy Erridge 1:49:01, Gary Smith 1:50:01, Barry Burgess 1:55:39, Mark Pope 1:56:46, Hannah Deubert-Chapman 2:00:27, Victoria Little 2:02:30, Frances Delves 2:06:46, Katy Reed 2:08:58, Sam Neame 2:13:20, Ros Thomson 2:21:41 with a personal best, Lisa Phillips-Horner 2:28:51, Maria Stanford 2:43:03, and Darren Gillett 2:44:45 made up the strong black and red team.

Like past years, the Hastings Half is overseen by Hastings Lions Club and this year’s saw 2,000 entrants run, with the event raising funds for charities including Martha’s Trust, St Michael’s Hospice, The Sara Lee Trust and Chestnut Tree House.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Run Wednesdays Sue Dabbs with fellow runners Colin Burbage and Chris Ashby

Hailsham Harriers will begin their next Couch to 5K programme in April. Email Tom Price at [email protected] to join.

RUN WEDNESDAYS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Garbett, Run Wednesdays’ founder and chairman, led the annual club awards ceremony at The Langham Hotel, Eastbourne, to recognise the success and achievements of their running community, including Little Run Wednesdays and Female Run Wednesdays.

In 2022, Run Wednesdays provided support and volunteers for Eastbourne UK Ultra events and Eastbourne Ironbourne, hosted a second East Sussex Cross Country League race and supported events to raise money for charities. Runners were also honoured to run with Langham Hotel Proprietor, Neil Kirby Snr, on his world record breaking marathon challenge.

Rhys Boorman and Grace Baker of Hastings AC in the Hastings Half

Many runners took on other challenges to gain individual success and support for other local and national charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Run Wednesdays awards included: The Jolly Award: Mika Dave; Captain’s Award: Joanna Cain; Chairman’s Award: Johnathon Andrews; Most Improved Award: Jacqueline White; Run Wednesdays’ Special Achievement Award: Neil Kirby Snr; Langham Cup Award: Richard Gardiner; Run Wednesdays Inspirational Award: Stuart McKenzie; Run Wednesdays Fitness Award: Stephen Marshall; Most Improved Run Wednesdays Fitness Award: Fenella Maloney and Nicole Eifth; Run Wednesdays Cross Country Award: Emma Murphy and Mary Austin-Olsen.

Garbett announced the chosen charity for Run Wednesdays for 2023: Chasely Trust. He said: “All our winners have had an amazing year and challenged themselves to achieve great results. I’m so proud of all of the runners and look forward to seeing what they go on to achieve.”

Garbett was presented with a gift by Run Wednesday captains Evelyn Griffiths and Kevin Moulding. Run Wednesdays thanked The Langham Hotel for hosting the ceremony and becoming official sponsor for 2023/24.

HY Runners Kids' coach Emma Welch at the Brighton Marathon (4)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Run Wednesdays took a team of 30-plus to the Hastings Half Marathon. A number of runners achieved PBs, including Sarah Morris who debuted at 1hr 50min, Joanna Cain at 1.50 and Shane Smith with 1.38.

For Sue Dabbs, it was one of two half marathons – the other the London Landmarks Half – to raise money for the British Heart Foundation in memory of her father, who suffered from Hypertonic Cardiomyopathy (HOCM).

HASTINGS AC

So many athletics reports in this country seem to start with ‘despite the weather’ and the Hastings Half Marathon was no exception.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heavy rain soaked runners even before hitting the line, and soggy shoes blighted runners from the off.

This didn't stop anyone from Hastings Athletic Club giving it their absolute all, including Grace Baker and Rhys Boorman who both stormed home in the top five in the women’s and men’s races.

It was an impressive first local and third place for Grace, up against two international athletes attracted to Hastings by attractive prize money on offer from new organisers. It was a PB for Grace in a time just under two minutes faster than last year’s winner. It was a half marathon PB for her and a good warm-up for her first London Marathon.

Rhys had a great run to finish fifth, leading the race up until the halfway mark when the two eventual winners who'd tucked in behind him until that point bolted past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nickolaj Kennetts ran the race in full postman's gear as a warm-up for his world record attempt at the London Marathon. He said: "The outfit needs some adjustments but I'm really happy with the time."

HAC are still waiting to hear about team prizes as some HAC-affiliated athletes hadn't been noted correctly.

Jo Saxby and Jules Lovett, in a blow-up eagle costume, bought up the rear, laughing and dancing all the while Jules trying to hold up the uncomfortable and awkward costume she had committed to wearing, carrying a collection bucket to raise money for the RSPB. Her brilliant effort brought a huge smile to many faces. Jules' 78-year-old dad jumped in and ran the last bit with her.

In the mini run a fantastic tailwind pushed runners to good times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Toby Booth managed a top-three place. Most importantly the 20 or so HAC runners in this race had a fantastic experience with great team spirit and sportsmanship on show.

Hastings AC finishers and chip times: 5th Rhys Boorman 1.12.35; 10th Jeremy Henwood 1.15.09 (1.15.07); 14th Michael Maxwell 1.16.57 (1.16.54); 24th Sean Parker-Harding 1.19.02; 28th (3rd F) Grace Baker 1.19.39 (1.19.37); 34th (2nd M50) Jeff Pyrah 1.20.46 (1.20.43); 40th Ethan Hodges 1.21.38 (1.21.37); 78th (10th M50) Dave Turner 1.27.25 (1.27.21); 79th Tim Archer 1.27.26 (1.27.22); 97th Jack Mabon 1.28.46 (1.28.43); 101st (21st M40) Adam Osman 1.29.05 (1.29.01); 213th (6th F40) Lorna Watts 1.37.50 (1.37.31); 271st (32nd F) Laura Gill 1.39.58 (1.39.54); 311th (‘dressed as a postman’/42nd M40) Nickolaj Kennet 1.41.51 (1.41.44); 413th (12th F40) Amy Rodway 1.45.10 (1.44.56); 643rd (94th F) Jenna Levett 1.52.13 (1.51.59); 711th (7th F50) Jane Elcombe ? 1.53.53 (1.53.28); 745th (17th F45) Rosy Clements1.55.11 (1.54.57); 843rd (104th M40) Chris Piper 1.58.02 (1.57.52); 1024th (28th F45) Chloe Le Fay 2.03.49 (2.02.27); 1936th (91st F45) Joanna Saxby 3.08.09 (3.06.02); 1937th (111th F40) Jules Lovell 3.08.15 (3.06.08).

HY RUNNERS

HY Runners took to the streets of Brighton last weekend – along with athletes from far and wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the marathon, Jethro Atherall placed 171st in an incredible time of 2hr 58min 20sec.

Kids’ coach Emma Welch had a phenomenal run with a 13-minute PB finishing in 3:42:24.

This means Emma now is eligible to enter London Marathon based on her time.

Emma said: "I wanted to qualify so badly. I really had to fight for it the last six miles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Thanks to Terry and all the club for their support. I'm really looking forward to London next year.”

In the 10k race in Brighton, Barry Buchanan placed 28th in 34:48, Carl Adams 32nd in 35:19, Joe Moore 206th in 43:14, Chris Castleman 270th in 45:14, Becky Mabon 331st in 47:13, Deborah Read 453rd in a PB of 48:52.

Deb was absolutely thrilled with her time having been chasing sub-50 minutes for the past 18 months.

She credits her recent training in the HY Altitude Chamber as the key to finally achieving her goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All in Brighton felt it was great to see this superb event, with its electric atmosphere, go ahead.

Saturday brought the Mini Mile for youngsters and on Sunday, the 10k began at its new start on Hove Lawns before the main marathon started at Preston Park.