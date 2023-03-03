Hailsham Harriers were all smiles as they collected 46 individual and team trophies at the Sussex Grand Prix awards evening, held at the Kings Head, Horsebridge.

The Sussex Grand Prix is a road running competition held from February to December, taking in some spectacular road and trail races in the county over a range of distances from five to 15 miles.

All England Athletics registered members from 22 affiliated clubs are able to compete for individual and team prizes within the Grand Prix.

Twelve Sussex road running races throughout the year are selected to be part of the Sussex Grand Prix series.

Hailsham Harriers at the Sussex Grand Prix awards

Points are then awarded to all competing club members with the best scores chosen from a choice of six out of 12 races to make up the final composite score.

Prizes are awarded to individuals in specific age categories and similarly team prizes are awarded to clubs and to age specific teams.

Scoring is separate for males and females with a special opportunity to win the ‘Ron Grover Award' for the male and female who has completed the most races.

Hailsham Harriers placed second overall team this year, runners-up to Brighton Phoenix.

HY Runners' Isabella Buchanan (851) at the front of the field in the under-13 girls' race

Lianne Leakey, Victoria Little, Helen O’Sullivan and Frances Delves were winners of their respective age categories while Audrey Haddon, Carl Barton and Norman Harris placed second and third within their age categories.

Many Harriers won awards for their contribution towards to the team as well as top 20 male and female runners across the set of races.

Winners on the night were Ross Brocklehurst, Gary Smith, Norman Harris, Dan Shipton, Chris Little, Mark Bassett, men's captain Carl Barton, club chairman Andy Ruffell, Simon Haddon, Graham Woolley, Lianne Leakey, Hannah Deubert-Chapman, Sam Neame, Katie Manley, Helen O’Sullivan, Audrey Haddon, Victoria Little, Frances Delves, Wendy Quinn and Steph Bassett.

Ladies’ captain Helen O’Sullivan won the Ron Grover Award for the female who completed the most races.

HY Runners' star Noah Mayhew

Helen ran 11 out of the 12 races, while Gary Smith came runner-up for the men after completing all 12 races, although it came down to points scored for the top spot – with Brighton Phoenix's Will Russell taking pole position.

Men’s captain Carl Barton said: “I feel proud to be part of a team that have achieved so much.

"The awards evening showed how well we have done as a club and we are all very excited to aim even higher this year.”

Hailsham Harriers would like to extend a big thank you to the Sussex Grand Prix committee, who work tirelessly every year to make this a huge success.

Hastings Runners' Kevin Blowers with the charity he is supporting in the London Marathon

The 2023 Sussex Grand Prix begins on Sunday, March 26, with the Hastings Half Marathon.

HELEN O’SULLIVAN

HY RUNNERS

HY Runners took part in the National Cross Country Championships at Bolesworth Castle, Chester.

The championship is the biggest cross country event in the UK dating back to 1876, hosting approximately 8,000 runners with the most elite runners in attendance.

In a heavily fought contest Isabella Buchanan finished 4th in the under-13 race with just 10 seconds between her and the winner.

Isabella, who is still only aged 11, was one of the youngest in the race, and worked hard over the 3k distance but didn't have quite enough energy to beat her older competitors in the final 200m.

There is no doubt that next year Isabella will return hungry and determined for a podium finish.

In the under-13 boys 3k race Zion Okojie finished 188th in 12:22 and in the Junior Men’s 10k race Reece Lincoln produced an excellent time of 36:12 finishing in 70th position.

In the 12k Senior Men’s race David Ervine placed 289th in 42:20, Barry Buchanan 614th in 46:48 and John Badrock 1072th in 53:39.

Meanwhile over the 8k distance for the Senior Women’s race Deborah Read placed 508th in 44:11.

Off the back of a successful cross country season, Ervine has been selected for the Alpine Run Project as part of a 10-man team mentored and coached by elite Nike athlete John McAvoy.

He will be trained to race alongside thousands of people across the world in a global trail running event in the French Alps in Chamonix, France.

Sunday was the Brighton Half Marathon. There were PBs aplenty for HY Runners – with Luke Grenfall-Shaw finishing 10th in 1:10:52 and Kieron Brooks in 1:20:42. Joe Moore finished in 1:37:20 and Penny Braker in 1:55:15.

The previous Sunday, Terry Puxty earned himself a one-minute PB finishing in fifth place at Dymchurch 10k in 38:18. Meanwhile 10-year-old Noah Mayhew enjoyed a triumphant win at the 1500m mini run, finishing in 5:55.

JENNA FRENCH

HASTINGS RUNNERS

Kevin Blowers from Hastings Runners took up running six years ago when he was struggling with anxiety. Little did he know what a positive impact it would have on his life and self-esteem.

When he first ventured out his front door, he couldn’t run to the end of the street. Last year, shortly after his 60th birthday, Kevin completed his second marathon, in Milton Keynes. His time of 3hr 30min earned him an age group spot in the London Marathon, an achievement limited to a select number of runners from each age range.

Kevin is using the opportunity to raise money for a charity close to his heart, the Hastings & Rother Voluntary Association for the Blind (HRVAB). Having attended fundraisers in recent years, he was touched by the work they do for the visually impaired.

Kevin hope to raise £1,000 to contribute to vital repairs to their vans.To support Kevin’s cause visit www.gofundme.com/f/hrvab and make a small donation. Kevin hopes his story can also inspire others to try running.