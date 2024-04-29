Hardy Billingshurst bowlers play through cold, wind, rain and midges.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Friday evening. a few hardy Billingshurst Bowling Club souls braved the cold, damp weather, and not forgetting the midges, on their first Friday Club night.

Then on Saturday, they travelled to Crawley for their first fixture of the season against The Downsman Club.

Over the last few years, these games have always been a close affair with never more than 5 shots difference between the teams by the end.

This year would prove to be no different.

With heavy rain predicted both Captains agreed to forgo the tea break and play through to the end or when the weather interfered.