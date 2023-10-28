Harlequeens enjoying new netball challenges
With five teams across all divisions in the league, the club are striving for the top spots.
Harlequeens are very proud to take on the new season’s sponsorship from Get Stowed Vehicle Storage Solutions, based in Hailsham.
The club said: “It’s great to have the support from a locally run family business and in return we hope to support them with increasing awareness of their services.”
If you would like to play netball in Eastbourne please go to the Harlequeens’ Instagram page – @harlequeensnetballclub – or you can email harlequeens[email protected] or telephone Stephanie White 07962 132894.
They have also now started a junior club which links to theur adult division.
It’s for nine to 15-year-olds, all abilities welcome.
They are also due to play competitive games soon in Eastbourne.
If any juniors would be keen to play netball in Eastbourne please go to the Instagram page – @miniqueensnetballclub – or they can email miniqueensnetb[email protected] or telephone Jaime Harbottle-Joyce 07792 896805.
