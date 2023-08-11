Success stories from Hailsham Harriers, Eastbourne Rovers and HY Runners all feature in this week’s East Sussex athletics digest.

HAILSHAM HARRIERS

Hailsham Harriers ace Lianne Leakey visited her home town of East Peckham to take part in the East Peckham 10k.

She joined her sister Emma to run this beautiful road race, using the country lanes around the pretty Kent village, close to the River Medway.

Lianne Leakey with her biggest fan at the end of her race | Contributed picture

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cheered on by her sons Max and Zach, Lianne flew the Harriers flag to finish as second female with a new 10k personal best of 42:05.

Last weekend 11 Harriers took part in The Rye Summer Classic Series, a popular series of three Friday evening events – now in its 17th year.

The series features two 10k races - one in July, this latest one in August, finishing with a season finale 5k on September 1.

All events take place within the stunning Rye Harbour Nature Reserve, one of Britain's most important conservation sites.

Some of Eastbourne Rovers' youngest athletes | Contributed picture

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The races are an out-and-back course on a traffic-free road that takes runners through the nature reserve with stunning views of Camber Sands towards the finish.

Fast and flat, the 10k course is described as being a perfect opportunity for a new personal best – and with near perfect weather conditions for the 168 runners, three Hailsham Harriers did just that.

Ross Brocklehurst stormed home to take the race win in 34:50, with Aislinn Darvell (38:27) running a new 10k PB, placing second female overall, while men's captain Carl Barton flew across the line in 39:31, just eight seconds off his 10k PB.

Mark Bassett, returning to form, ran his fastest 10k since 2018 to finish with a new PB of 43:37, followed by Gary Smith (46:44), Chris Little (47:13) and Katy Reed (50:01), just a few seconds from her 10k personal best.

HY Runners at the masters | Contributed picture

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steph Bassett finished in 51:23 with Harriers club legend Bill Fraser running 51:29, one of his quickest times at the Rye 10k since 2019.

Victoria Little ran a new PB of 51:50 and Katie Manley completed the Harriers team with a sterling performance, running 55:00, her quickest time since 2017.

Hailsham Harriers are preparing for their own 10k road race, due to take place on Sunday, September 17. Entries can be made at hailsham-harriers.org.uk

HELEN O’SULLIVAN

EASTBOURNE ROVERS

Eastbourne Rovers’ youngest juniors had a chance to shine at the Sussex U13 Championships, in the U11 Quadkids event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Standout performers on the day were Kristi Prifiti, who finished with a record-breaking four gold medals (75m, 150m, 70m hurdles and 4x100m relay) and Zachary Soan, who won the boys’ U11 Quadkids competition.

The squad of 13 delivered nine medals with a huge number of new PBs. The day kicked off with the 75m heats and in the girls’ event Rovers got off to a flyer with Amy Coughlan (10.99sec), Lily Holmes (11.02) and Kristi Prifiti (10.29) all qualifying for the final.

All three ran brilliantly in the final setting new PBs, with Kristi winning in 10.26, Lily finishing 5th in 10.89 and Amy 6th in 10.97.

In the hurdles, Kristi Prifiti won the girls’ 70m race in a new PB of 12.21 and Josh Webster took bronze in the boys’ 75m (14.49).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kristi breezed through the girls’ 150m heats with the fastest qualifying time (20.37) and won her third gold in the final in 20.44. Amy Coughlan (22.26) and Ayana Reid (22.60) qualified for the final and finished 7th (22.57) and 8th (22.67).

Jack Shires competed brilliantly in the high jump, claiming silver with a clearance of 1.30m. Then he took bronze in the javelin with a new PB of 22.93m. Aidan Pringle came away with bronze in the shot put (6.19m).

In the boys 1500m Josh Webster and Byron Roberts ran PBs and in 4th (4:58.62) and 6th (5:02.26) respectively.

Charlie Davey (22.77) and Jackson Walker (24.92) gained valuable experience in their first year as U13s, in the 150m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jackson raced in his first 800m (2:58.80) and Charlie finished 7th in the 75m hurdles (16.97s). Both achieved PBs in the field too.

Charlie threw 19.52m in the javelin and Jackson hit 3.44m in the long jump.

Securing a PB in the long jump in her first year as an U13 was Amy Coughlan with 4.04m. In addition to bronze in the shot put, Aidan Pringle competed in the 75m (11.17s) and Long Jump (3.69m).

In the U11 Quadkids, Zach Soan and Jack Cullen ran, jumped and threw against more than 50 boys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The four events (75m, 600m, standing long jump and howler throw) are scored individually, with the points being added up for a total score.

Zach demonstrated his speed and power in the 75m (11.2), Howler throw (39.93m) and standing long jump (2.03m) then held his own in the 600m (2:04.71), achieving a total of 262 and winning gold.

Jake performed strongly in the 75m (11.97) and the SLJ (1.76m) and picked up further points in the howler (19.15m) and 600m (2:13.49).

There was a superb performance from the girls in the 4x100m relay. Lily Holmes, Amy Coughlan, Ayana Reid and Kristi Holmes ran their fastest time of the year (56.41) to claim gold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boys’ 4x100 team of Josh Webster, Byron Roberts, Charlie Davey and Aidan Pringle ran well until a slip in a baton change left them fifth.

Kristi Prifiti and Josh Webster have both been selected to represent Sussex at an U13 track/field event.

FELICITY WEBSTER

HY RUNNERS

The final Sussex Masters Track & Field meeting of the season was at Eastbourne – and once again HY had a full contingent of members covering each of the events.

Matthew Harmer and Matthew Isden covered the men’s 100m with Benji Symes representing in the 1500m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joseph O'Gorman took on the hammer and long jump with Benji and Mark Parry in the high jump.

Benji and Matthew Isden ran the 400m with Matthew Harmer and Mark in the javelin.

The relay medley team was formed of Benji (200m) Matthew Isden (200m) Matthew Harmer (400m) Joseph (800m).

In the women’s events, Jenna Harmer and Melanie Irwin represented HY in the hammer, long jump and javelin. Jenna also took on the high jump.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the 100m Jo Smith and Melanie represented HY with Carly Hopkins in the 1500m.

Carly and Jo also took on the 400m. The relay medley team was formed of Jo (200m) Jenna (200m) Melanie (400m), Carly (800m).

Meanwhile at the Rye 10k Barry Buchanan placed second in 35:06, Kieran Brooks third in 35:39and Stuart Piper fifth in 36:34.

Other results came from Terry Puxty 39:30, John Badrock 40:14, Ivy Buckland 41:40, Joe Moore 42:02, Todd Fitz-Hugh 42:17, Jimmy Sladden 43:20, Nicky Stiles 43:39, Richard Benn 44:53, Rebecca Mabon 46:17, Lisa Buchanan 54:08, Susan Dunn 57:13.

In the kids’ race Henry Sully placed second in 3:34, Michael Mansell third in 3:47, Toby Bennett 3:49 (4th), Joshua Bennett 3:49 (5th), Cody Mansell 3:54 (8th), Ivy Buchanan 3:57 (9th), Isabella Fitz-Hugh 4:08 (12th), Alyssa Cornford 4:13 (13th), Evelyn Cornford 04:13 (15th), Matila Skelton 04:16 (16th), Miley Wigmore 04:20 (17th), Albert Fitz-Hugh 04:46 (20th), Darcy Cornford 04:59 (22nd), Malik Abd El Haleem 05:48 (26th).