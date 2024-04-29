Harriers take in beautiful scenery at Worthing 10K and Half Marathon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Both courses are pancake flat, perfect for anyone new to the half marathon and 10Km distance or for those chasing a new personal best.

With the start and finish on Worthing’s beautiful seafront, next to the famous Pier, 1400 runners took part in the half marathon with a further 1200 in the 10K.

A team of seven Hailsham Harriers journeyed to Worthing on the morning of the race with Julie Lewis-Clements, Gemma Mulhern, Katy Reed, Darren Gillett, Claire Hope and Lou Lou Williams running the half marathon whilst Steph Bassett and Kirstie Groves raced in the 10K.

Steph Bassett racing to a new 10K personal best.

The wet weather disappeared to see Katy Reed, returning from injury, finish first Harrier over the line in the half marathon, and running to a new personal best in 1:44:46 followed by Lou Lou Williams 2:06:55 and Claire Hope 2:14:30 who also both secured themselves new personal bests after months of hard work.

Harriers coach and Couch to 5K leader Julie Lewis-Clements stormed over the line in 2:27:51 whilst Darren Gillett completed the half marathon team to run 2:41:00.

Over in the 10K race, Steph Bassett raced to a well deserved personal best time and broke her long awaited sub 50 minute goal to finish well inside with 48:34 whilst Kirstie Groves ran a rapid 58:48.

Every runner finished with a fabulous medal, male & female cut tech tee and great goody bag.