Hastings AC athletes in form at home and abroad

It was another busy weekend for Hastings AC athletes, locally and internationally.

Hastings AC sprint coach Steve Baldock safely negotiated both the heats and semi-finals to line up in the European Masters 400m V55 final in Madeira, finishing 7th in 56.87.

In Chicago, James Mountford claimed a new marathon personal best and M40 club record of 02:27:20, finishing 124th (4th M40). Congratulations to both.

Closer to home there was a return to cross country action, with athletes competing in both the Sussex Cross Country League and the East Sussex Sunday Cross Country League.

Hastings AC members tackle the Blackcap XC

On Saturday at Goodwood the club was represented with good runs from Tom Chaffin (7th U17M), 16.24, Jacob McMurdo (29th U17M) 19.05, Rosie Ferguson (8th U17W) 19.34, Elizabeth Hutchinson (7th U15G) 16.00, Daniel Cornwall (85th U13B) 14.23, Eva Harwood (27th U13G) 14.10 and Bella Taylor (32nd U13G) 14.31. Well done all!

On Sunday, Ben McCallion stormed to his first cross country win at Blackcap, Lewes, in 28.17. Also enjoying a return to cross country was Tim Archer 65th (M35) 34.17, Chris Brandt 79th (1st M60) 35.27, Mary Sanderson 193rd (2nd F55) 41.46 and Frances Burnham 265th (2nd F65) 45.33.

Lots of juniors also enjoyed the cross country fun with some strong performances: Rafael Serrano (2nd U17M) 14.04, Honor Castleton-Elliott (3rd U15G) 19.35, Alfie Gofton (4th U15B) 15.01, Eva Harwood (3rd U13G) 14.06, Martha Gofton (4th U13G) 14.25, Toni-Jayde Webb (3rd U11G) 14.14, Amira Tumi (4th U11G) 14.54, Anna Hamilton-Smith (5th U11G) 15.11, Mabel Archer (9th U11G) 16.02, Felix Robinson (7th U11B) 13.46, Rory Gofton (11th U11B) 14.41, Faris Tumi (13th U11B) 15.08, Jesse Deeble (14th U11B) 15.19 and Carson Scott (15th U11B) 15.45 – a good start to the season by all.

Other notable runs last weekend saw Lewis Betts claim 1st Junior Male and another PB at the Hastings 10k, finishing 10th in 40.38. Amy Rodway (F45) ran the Ashford 10km finishing 195th (20th female) in 44.28.

John Simcox (M45) completed his 3rd half marathon in three weeks, clocking 1:33.27 at the Royal Parks Half Marathon. This follows a course best at Hastings and a personal best at Windsor. Finally, Matt Warne (M35) ran the Manchester Half finishing in 1:48.30.