Hastings ace Isabella claims south of England cross-country crown… Plodders get race rewards

What a week or so it’s been for East Sussex athletes and their clubs. Our latest round-up has news from Hy Runners, Hastings AC, Eastbourne Rovers, Polegate Plodders and Run Wednesdays. Read on for the full round-up...

Hy's Isabella Buchanan tops the podium after winning the girls' U13 title at the South of England cross country championships

Hy Runners

Isabella Buchanan became the South of England under-13 girls’ cross country champion when HY Runners travelled to Beckenham Place Park to take part in the championships.

Buchanan was the toast of her team-mates afterwards as she spoke of her pride at her achievement.

Rae Le Fay and Evelyn Moynihan at south of England cross country races

Megan Hopkins-Parry was next home for the team finishing in 12.04 (63rd), Kitty Morgan 12.30 (108th), Florence Tewkesbury 12.39 (114th), Ava Morrissy 13.17 (150th) and Daisy Welch 13:31 (158th).

Buchanan said: "It was a very difficult race, I managed to stay ahead of the leading pack the whole race.

"With about a kilometre to go there were just three of us.

"The final sprint was on a hill and it ended in who wanted it the most. I am very proud of my performance.”

At the Primary Schools Cross Country are some of the Eastbourne Rovers juniors

A former coach to Paula Radcliffe commented to HY head coach Terry Skelton that he had watched Buchanan win both her previous two races and said he saw something very special.

Now HY coaches and members are hoping she will gain the national title at the national cross country championships in Chester next month.

Buchanan will also once again be representing Sussex at the National Inter-counties Cross Country in Loughborough in March.

Zion Okojie and Aiden Larkin came home in 11:21 (76th) and 12.33 (153rd) respectively in the under-13 boys’ race, with Liam Checksfield finishing in 20:53 (204th) for the under-15 boys.

Polegate Plodders' 2022 award winners

In the senior women’s race Emma Welch was first home in 36:02 (223rd), followed by Rebecca Mabon 38:07 (277th), Deb Read 39:14 (295th), Sonni Pine 39:33 (296th), Leanne Badrock 41:05 (328th) and Sharon Gates Mayhew 44:05 (364th).

In the senior men’s race Luke Grenfell-Shaw was first home in 50:55 (78th), Barry Buchanan 58:30 (282th), Carl Adams 58:47 (292th), Jamie Webb 1:01:55 (376th), Antony Hylton 1:06:02 (464th), John Badrock 1:06:10 (470th), Joe Moore 1:09:48 (544th) and Daniel Russell 1:21:39 (647th).

Head coach Terry Skelton said "The club is moving in the right direction, the kids are making their mark in big competitions now and other clubs are talking about us which must be a good sign.”

The club now look forward to the final Sussex Cross Country League match at Stanmer Park a week tomorrow, February 11.

Kath Atkinson of Run Wednesdays

Hastings AC

At the South of England championships in Beckenham, two of the club’s talented teenagers took part in their respecitve under-17 races.

In the U17 boys’ race Evelyn Moynihan ran in a busy 6k race against the best athletes from across the south and came 81st in a time of 20.38.

Rae Le Fay was next in the U17 girls’ race, running the new distance of 6k for girls for the first time.

It was a tough hilly course and despite being cut off from the front pack after a pushy start, Le Fay managed to work her way back up the field and she came through as the first Sussex athlete home, and 19th overall.

Unfortunately there was a mix-up in recording positions and she has been listed as 20th – but is waiting for it to be amended.

It was a great achievement for Le Fay and she said "if I'd not got stuck at the start I'm sure I'd have positioned better.

"But despite that I really enjoyed the race, I could really feel the benefits of all the hill training we've been doing on Thursdays."

Meanwhile in somewhat warmer conditions, competing at the Lea Valley Indoor Games in London, in the pole vault, was Wayne Martin.

He finished second in the vet male over-60 category with a leap of 2.62.

This weekend brings the schools’ cross country Inter-counties at Ardingly and the next East Sussex Cross Country League race.

Eastbourne Rovers

Cold, frosty and muddy conditions did little to deter the Year 5 and 6 athletes from Eastbourne Rovers when they competed at the South Downs Primary Schools Cross Country championships in Lewes.

In the Year 6 girls’ race, Sophie Homer (Ocklynge) positioned sixth, Grace Luford-Brown 10th (Hellingly) & Connie Bright-Pescott (Ocklynge) 15th.

For the Year 6 boys’ race, well up the field was Fox Andrews (Ocklynge) in fourth, with Charlie Davey ninth (Stone Cross) and Theo Stay (Cradle Hill) 11th.

Many of the children have qualified for the Sussex primary schools cross country finals in Brighton.

Eastbourne Rovers are hoping their strong form will continue at the final fixture of the Sussex Cross Country League at Stanmer Park near Brighton on Saturday week, February 11.

After the final league race, individual medals are awarded to the first three teams and first three individual athletes in all categories except U11.

The best three runs from the four fixtures are taken into account.

Many Eastbourne Rovers athletes are in medal contention so there is everything to run for.

Polegate Plodders

Polegate Plodders held their annual awards evening at Bedes Senior School, Upper Dicker.

Organised by their social secretaries Noj and Mary Northway, members were treated to an evening of Greek-themed cuisine before awards were presented.

President Sally Weston told guests: “It has been another busy year of training and running for the Plodders – this is our fouth time at this great venue and it’s a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the incredible achievements of our members.”

Chris Pullinger won the Outstanding Achievement award for completing the Centurion South Downs Way 100-miler during the hot summer. The event starts along the chalk ridgeway just outside of Winchester and then continues over the Weald until it finally finishes at the Eastbourne Sports Park.

Sally said: “He completed this in an incredible 24 hours, 46 minutes, he then went home to sleep for 24 hours, 46 minutes!”

Jane Thomas won the Plodders Plate for her work as club secretary. Sally said: “Where would we be without her dedication and efficiency when it comes to matters of admin? She keeps things rolling at a pace throughout the year. This award goes with our grateful thanks for a job well done.”

The Most Improved Runner award went to events co-ordinator Nikki Loats. She has been a keen runner for many years and took part in the Beachy Head Half Marathon in October, completing the event in 2hr 27min, a new PB for her. A few weeks later, she completed the Great South Run in Portsmouth in 1.34.

There were special recognition awards for Kevin Burton and Lisa Price. Kevin has been a member for many years and organises the club’s entries into the East Sussex Sunday Cross Country League. Lisa is membership secretary and is busy all year, workingy behind the scenes sending out membership renewals.

The club run various sessions through the week and these are led by qualified coaches and run leaders. Each coach and run leader gave an award to a member who attends regular training sessions and has impressed throughout the year. Winners were: Mark Wardle, Chris Jones, Mary Northway, Rachel Moran and Linda Pysden.

The following members competed in the Rathfinny Cross Country Christmas Fun Run in December in brisk but perfect conditions: Nikki Loats, Ian Weston, Liam Brooks, Mark Wardle, Chris Pullinger, Caroline Gearing, Mary and Noj Northway.

At the inaugural Newhaven 10k, head coach and club chairman Gary Manley achieved an impressive PB of 37:58, and Liam Brooks achieved a PB of 43 minutes. Additional results: Chris Findlay-Geer (54:43), Nikki Loats (55:11), David Moran (55:22), Linda Pysden (59:26), Caroline Gearing (1:03:57), Rachel Moran (1:13:06).

Run Leader Caroline Gearing said: “It was a very well organised event, helpful staff and the volunteers were really encouraging.”

Run Wednesdays

Runners from Eastbourne running club Run Wednesdays have been celebrating successes at the start of the 2023 season.

Run Wednesdays had representatives at the Canterbury 10-mile race and the Winchester Off-Road Half Marathon.

Kath Atkinson completed the Canterbury 10 Miler. “It’s the perfect post Christmas fitness test for spring marathon runners,” she said.

"The undulating course winds its way around the outskirts of Canterbury. I even had the announcer cheering me over the finish line!”

Shane Smith and Sam Crompton completed their first half marathon of the season.

The Winchester half, organised by UK Running Events, is set in the beautiful Hampshire countryside. It takes runners along tree lined sections of bridleways and the footpaths that surround Farley Mount, which is one of the highest points in Hampshire.

“Both Shane and I love running and the post race high – this race was no exception,” said Sam.

"Both of us joined Run Wednesdays back in 2020. The training and support from our coach Danny Garbett, as well as our fellow club members, ensure that training sessions are always fun – even the hill training!”

If you have ever thought about running your first road or trail race or just want to get fit with a friendly club, please go to the Run Wednesdays Facebook page for further information.

