Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A team of Hastings athletes produced a phenomenal performance at the Sussex Schools County Championships.

In previous years there was only a handful of athletes entered but this year more than 30 athletes were at Crawley representing Hasting district – with some impressive results.

Isabella Buchanan had a storming run in the junior girls’ 1500m in a new championship record time of 4:39:73, beating the previous record by more than five seconds. There were impressive runs from Elizabeth Hutchinson and Florence Tewkesbury in the same race, finishing 5th and 6th respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the next race, senior girl Rae Le Fay claimed a championship record in the 1500m in 4:35:83, beating the previous record set in 1982 by more than two seconds.

Hastings athletes at the Sussex championships | Picture: submitted

This wasn’t the only championship record for Le Fay – she also took a new record in the 1500m steeplechase in 5:02:22, beating the previous record by a second. Darcy Pring came second in the 3000m senior girls’ race in 11:10:47.

There was a very busy 800m junior girls’ final with 12 competitors and Hastings district had three competing. Rosie Ferguson finished in fifth in 2:29:01, Isla Horsman seventh in 2:31:14 and Daisy Welch ninth in 2:32:03.

Hastings had two athletes in the junior girls’ 300m final with Antalia Cole coming 2nd in 43.62 and Skye Pepper finishing 5th. It was Skye’s first athletics competition and she ran 46.57 in the heats.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a double podium for Hastings district in the 100m junior girls’ final, Lily Clements coming second in 13.27 and Olivia Henham third in 13.66.

HY AC at the YDL fixture | Submitted picture

There were some equally impressive performances in the field events as well. Alanna Oakman and Kitti Szabo Papp both took second places in the junior and inter girls’ hammer competition respectively with throws of 35.01 and 40.40 – a huge PB for Kitti.

Ollie Russell competed in his first athletics competition outside school and came third on countback in the inter boys’ shot put competition. Tom Chaffin had a great first jump in the inter boys’ long jump competition, with a 5.55m earning him third place.

Other results

200m Junior Girls Final - Sophie Smith – 4th – 28.81

Eleanor Strevens with coach Chris Voice | Picture: submitted

200m Inter Girls Final - Emelia Holewell 7th – 29.63

1500m Junior Boys Final - Zion Okojie 7th – 4:48:89; Aiden Larkin 10th – 4:57.80

1500m Inter Boys Final – Alex Hutchinson 9th – 4:58:77

100mHurdles Inter Boys – Lennon Powell 7th 17.83

800m Senior Boys Final – Fintan Pearce 4th – 2:02:52

100m Inter Boys Heats – Lenny Cole – 12.00 PB

100m Inter Girls Final – Emily Holland 6th -14.67

Pole Vault Junior Girls Final – 9th - 2.20

Triple Jump Inter Girls – 5th – 9.24m

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discus Inter Girls Cadence Shearer 8th – 13.83m, Sophie Sims 11th – 13.28m

Javelin Inter Girls Arshaya Welsh – 8th – 21.29m

Long Jump Junior Girls Katie Cole – 6th – 4.07m

HY AC were well repreented at the second fixture of the Sussex Masters League.

Jon Hatch timed 13sec in the 100m with Matthew Harmer 14sec. In the 400m Jon Hatch timed 59.8 with Nicky Stiles 64.5. Nicky and Matthew represented in the 1500m in 4:59 and 5:44 respectively.

In the field events Matthew threw the hammer 13.08m and Jon Hatch and John Badrock recorded 1.3m and 1.5m respectively in the high jump.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Badrock threw the javelin in 19.89m and Jon Hatch was 2nd in the triple jump in 10.8m.

The men’s 4 x 100m relay team was formed of Jon Hatch, John Badrock, Matthew Harmer and Nicky Stiles, placing 3rd in 56sec.

In the women’s 1000m walk, Melanie Irwin finished 1st for the A team in 5:54 and Jenna Harmer was 2nd for the B team in 6:43. Both ladies were thrilled with their achievements.

In the 100m Carly Hopkins and Deb Read placed 3rd for their respective A and B teams in 15.8sec and 16.4sec. Melanie Irwin timed 18.1sec with Jaqueline Patton 21.8.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the 400m Carly and Rachel Wigmore finished 1st for their respective A and B teams in 69.5 and 75.6. Jacqueline Patton timed 1:46.

In the 1500m Carly timed 5:22 with Rachel 5:45 and in the 5000m Carly finished 21:28 and Deb 22:52.

Jo Larkin placed 2nd in the hammer throw in 17.32m with Melanie 15.99.

In the high jump Sonnii Pine placed 1st in 1.15m and Melanie 0.9m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the shotput Jackie Barker measured 5.36m with Jacqueline Patton 4.46m. Jenna Harmer represented in the triple jump in 7.19m.

The women’s 4 x 100m team was formed of Carly, Rachel, Jackie and Sonnii, finishing in 70.5sec.

On Saturday it was the second Sussex League match of the season held at Lewes.

Jessica Harmer and Fallyn Shields did the 100m with Carly Hopkins and Fallyn for the 200m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was Shannon Hopkins-Parry and Rachel Wigmore for the 400m and Sophia Collins and Sonnii Pine for the 800m. Becky Mabon and Rachel ran the 1500m and 5k.

Mother and daughter duo Carly and Shannon took on the 100m and 400m hurdles with Sonnii and Shannon for the 1500m steeplechase.

Sonnii and Carly did the high jump with Jessica Harmer on the pole vault.

Jessica and Fallyn took on the long jump with Sophia and Jenna Harmer for the triple jump.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle Harrod and Jenna Harmer represented the club in the field events competing in the shotput, discus and hammer with Sophia and Michelle for the javelin.

The ladies then formed two 4 x 100m teams, comprising Deb, Fallyn, Sophia and Shannon and Deb, Shannon, Carly and Rachel.

For the men, Chris Wigmore and Matthew Harmer competed in the 100m with Adam Morrissy and Matthew the 200m.

It was Adam and David Holland for the 400m and Adam and Ben Jones for the 800m. Nicky Stiles and Ben ran the 1500m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Ervine (1st) and Nicky ran in the 5000m with David Holland doing the 400m hurdles and David Ervine (1st) and Ben Jones in the 2km steeplechase.

Matthew and David Holland took on the long jump and triple jump and Chris with Matthew for the shot put.

David Holland and Ben threw the discus, Chris and Nicky the hammer and Chris and Matthew the javelin. Matthew and Chris competed in the high jump.

The men’s 4 x 100m relay team was formed of Adam, Matthew, Ben and Nicky and two mixed 4 x 400m relay teams comprised David Ervine, Shannon, Nicky, Carly and Deb, David Holland, Rachel and Adam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Team manager Deb Read was full of praise for the team. At the interim score announcement, HY AC were top of the scoreboard for the match.

Isabella Buchanan and Antalia Cole were in London representing Sussex Schools in an inter-counties match.

Isabella continued her winning streak in the 1500m in 4:39 and Antalia placed 3rd in the 300m.

Sunday brought the 3rd Youth Development League match in Basildon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the under-15 girls Lily Peachment and Scarlett Dixon ran the 100m in 14.50 and 16.00. In the 200m it was Antalia Cole (27.80) and Beth Wilson (30.60) and Beth in the 300m (50.50) (PB).

Megan Hopkins-Parry (2:23.80) (PB) and Daisy Welch (2:33.50) both placed second in their A and B teams over 800m with Olivia (2:37.20) and Ava Morrissy (2:41.90) (PB) non scoring.

Florence Tewkesbury (5:09) and Scarlett (5:41.43) finished 3rd in their A & B races in the 1500m.

Ava competed in the 75m hurdles (17.80) (PB), Antalia placed 3rd in the High Jump with 1.35m, with Lily 1.20m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beth won the pole vault in 2.20m, Florence and Megan for the long jump in 3.70m and 3.69m respectively and Megan (6.47m) and Daisy (4.64m) for the shotput. Ava and Olivia both finished 2nd in the javelin in 18.02m and 14.38m with Ava securing yet another new PB. Antalia and Lily threw the hammer measuring 15.88m and 14.98m.

Lily, Olivia, Ava and Beth formed the team for the 4 x 100m relay finishing in 61.30 with Daisy, Florence, Megan and Antalia for the 4 x 300m in 3:05.30.

In the under 13 events Jessica Wilson, Elsie Harmer, Mia Lennard, Francesca Tarrant and Tera Buckland all shone.

For the under 15 boys Zion Okojie and Aiden Larkin put in some fine performances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the under-13 boys’ events Noah Mayhew and Henry Sully flew the HY AC flag.

Eastbourne Rovers star Eleanor Strevens gained her first Great Britain vest at the recent Loughborough International Games.

In very hot conditions, Eleanor, the youngest competitor by some years, ran a well-judged 800m race to finish just behind a previous European U23 finalist and national champions from Scotland and Wales.

Not to rest on this achievement, the following weekend she competed at a high-level competition at Watford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She won with a new personal best of 2min 6sec, which ranks her as the second quickest U20 female in the UK.

Her coach of eight years, Chris Voice, travelled with her to both events.

Voice said: “Her rewards now at 18 years of age are the culmination of many years of hard work and sacrifice.