The first half was a real back-and-forth battle, with both sides trading territory and possession in a tense opening spell. H&B were dealt an early blow when their starting fly-half Lewis Sealy went down injured in the very first minute, causing some disruption to their game plan.

Despite the setback, the team regrouped quickly and found their rhythm, striking first through a well-worked try finished by Will Ashwell, setting the tone for what would become a fiercely contested half.

The Actonians were not going to waste this journey from Hertfordshire to the South coast, they fought back each time H&B went ahead with spirit and determination and managed to cross the whitewash three times, each time in response to H&B. The Actionians showed resilience and moments of flair to go into the Halftime break leading 19-17.

Under the scorching sun, fitness and depth became key factors and H&B started to look the stronger side. With standout performances across the field, including a particularly influential showing from their Scrum Half, Isaac Wales. Not only pulling the strings from the base of the scrum but bagging himself a try straight from kick-off for the second half which was a real dagger to the heart of Actonians.

H&B began to flex their defensive muscles, shutting down any opposition attack with relentless pressure and well-organised tackling. They didn’t concede another point for the remainder of the match, a testament to their growing discipline and cohesion. At the same time, they showcased the attacking intent that coaches Bruce Steadman and Ben Petty have been working hard to instil this season, running in five more tries with flair, pace, and precision.

The hosts closed out the match in style, racking up an impressive 9 tries scored from 9 players.

H&B: Will Ashwell; Frazer McManus; Calvin Crosby-Clarke; Isaac Wales; Quinn Mcmanus; Jake Stinson; Noah Linfield; Hudson Wales; Joe Whitehill James.

H&B take on Ashley Down Old Boys in the final at Shaftesbury Park this Saturday at 11am. It can be viewed on YouTube on the England Rugby channel.

Come on H&B!

