Hastings cheerleading teams UK and USA success!

In 2015, two - then cheer athletes - decided they wanted to coach cheer and enable young people to experience the fun and enjoyment that they got from the sport.

While both coaches held down full-time jobs, they started steadily working towards their dream - creating and growing a strong team of athletes, in a club called 'Dynasty Reign Allstars'.

What began as a voluntary weekend job has benefitted from their dedication, and in September 2023 - their considerable hard work paid off. The club started the 2023-2024 season securing its own premises and went on to gain its Charity status. It is now looking to offer opportunities to even more young people, across a wider age range.

In an amazing season so far, DRA is proving that with determination, and athletes who are willing to work hard and be part of a fantastic team, dreams can be achieved. So far, DRA junior and senior teams have achieved – 7 x 1st places, 4 x 2nd places, 2 x Grand Champions awards, 1 x Judges Choice award and 1 x Phenomenal Performance award. Novice teams have achieved – 2 x Excellent, 2 x Outstanding, and 2 Superior awards.

Allstar Worlds Success

Alongside this, after winning a bid last season, and a year of planning, training, and fundraising, their Moonstone team competed in the Allstar Worlds Championships in Orlando. After getting through to the finals in 2nd place out of 15, they went on to place 4th in the world out of 42 teams in total!