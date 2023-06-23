The Hastings and St Leonards Rowing Club held their annual regatta in near perfect conditions.

Racing between the Pier and the harbour arm, some 2000m with a turning buoy at halfway, were crews from Kent, Sussex and Hampshire.

Local highlights included second place for Cami Korkis in women’s novice scull. The club were optimistic of a good result and the talented 23-year-old didn’t disappoint.

Always in contention she was eventually edged out by her main rival from Southsea RC. A first win later this season seems inevitable.

Hastings and St Leonards Rowing Club had a successful weekend at two regattas | Contributed picture

The newly formed Women’s Novice 4 of Grace Bell, Sabina Walton, Mo Rooney, Gemma Clark and cox Kevin Smith were well in the mix and they finished in an excellent third place.

Other notable performances included the debut of Myles White in the Men’s Novice 4 with Danny Bassett, Matt Bumpus and Alan Carter who finished sixth.

Richard Vidler and Kevin Smith coxed crews throughout the day and were thanked by all involved.The next day a depleted squad headed to Eastbourne Rowing Club for the next round of the Coast Amateur Rowing Association Championship.

Korkis again led the way in the Novice Sculls but she was in collision with her nearest rival from Bexhill. This cost them both the chance of a win and Korkis had to settle for a hard fought third.

But she teamed up with a hastily assembled Women’s 4, also including Helen Slater and the ever present Clark and Rooney.

Coxed by the club’s longest serving active member Alan ‘Kettle’ Carter, they led well approaching the turns.

Eastbourne made up ground with a quicker turn and they were neck and neck as they came into the last quarter of the course.

Wwords were exchanged between the two coxswains as Carter strove for the better water towards the shore. A big effort from the crew gained them a two-length lead so they could take the course they wanted.

