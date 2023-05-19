Hastings, Hailsham and Eastbourne athletes delighted with fine finishes across the south

There’s news from Hastings AC, HY Runners, Hastings Runners and Hailsham Harriers in our latest sweep across the athletics clubs of East Sussex. They’ve been taking on everything from county championships to obstacle races.

HASTINGS AC

Hastings AC members travelled to Dartford for their first Youth Development League match of the 2023 season – and battled to some fantastic results.

The team were hoping to do well and they didn’t disappoint.

Hastings AC juniors at the YDL match at Dartford

Although not strong enough to win the match as a team, they battled hard throughout the day and came away with some great personal achievements.

In fact, every athlete who had previously competed in track and field before managed a PB on the day – testament to their hard work in training.

There were some great displays, including that of U13 Cobey Buckley in his first YDL match in the 1200m.

He got into a good position of the start but after a lap found himself falling back down the pack, which seemed to affect him.

HY Runners' Christopher Shipley at the OCR event

But after some great encouragement from his team he got himself back together and caught back up and took back second place.

He even had enough in the tank in the last 200m for a good sprint finish, earning himself second place and a great PB of 4.02.8.

That was a full26 seconds better than he’d run the distance before.

HAC U15 Talia Davis ran in her first 1500m in a fine time of 5.39.1.

Hastings Runners assemble for the Run To The Sea

Talia ran a good solid race, staying in second place and keeping the leader in her sights.

Unbeknown to her there was a battle for third and fourth behind her, the duo closing in on her to a gap of three seconds.

Talia managed to stay strong down the last 100m to keep second place.

There were lots of PBs for the team in the field events.

Hailsham Harriers at the Horsham 10k

In the long jump for U13s, Connie Davis and Olivia Henham leapt well; in the U15 girls, Amy Hunneman and Talia Davis shone, and Dewi Edwards did well in the U15 boys.

PBs were also earned in high jump by Ella Meek, and in the javelin (600g) by Dewi Edwards.

There were PBs on the track, including another one from rising star Lily Clements, who beat her recent U15 100m PB.

Others included,Ella Meek and Emily Holland in the U15 100m, Rosie Ferguson in the U15 800m, Connie Davis U13 75m. Oliva Henham earned a triple PB in the U13 75m, 150m and long jump.

There were also athletes taking part who were new to the YDL.

In track and field, Caitlin Rivers, Ava Mae Barnes, Zackery Roache and Caleb Buckley performed brilliantly on there debuts.

If any junior would like to join, they can contact the team manager Dave Hunneman via [email protected]

Meanwhile Rae Le Fay has started her outdoor track season in super shape, extending her U17 800m club record by over a second with 2:13.52 and then beating it again at a BMC open in Brighton, taking it to 2.12.Nate Cahill attended the same open and ran 800m, only a few seconds off a PB which he was happy with after recovering from illness.Rae also broke a record at a recent parkrun taking 33 seconds off her PB and breaking the U17 Hastings course record by 13 seconds, with 17.29.

by CHLOE LE FAY

HY RUNNERS

HY Runners members shone as the Sussex Track & Field Championships took place at the K2 in Crawley.

Alyssa Cornford and Kitty Morgan completed the U13 girls’ minithon. Kitty measured 3.14m (a PB by 1.19m) in the long jump, 5m in the discus and 2:41 in the 800m.

Alyssa secured a PB in the long jump in 3.01m, 4.1m in shotput and 24.55 in the 150m. Beth Wilson (U13) achieved a new PB in the 100m (14.82) and competed in the 300m (51.42) and javelin (11.03m) for the first time.

Sophie Sims threw 13.5m in the discus and measured 3:01m in the long jump. Megan Hopkins-Parry secured a PB in the 800m in 2:28. Zion Okojie came fifth in his first 800m race. Liam Checksfield earned himself a five-second PB in the 1500m in 5:25.

Carly Hopkins was first V40 and second overall in the 200m in 30:51 with John Bridger first V65 in the 1500m in 6:40.78 and recorded 34.9 in the 200m. Away from track and field, Ben Jones was 54th at a very muddy and treacherous Bewl Half Marathon in 2:03.

In the 10k Nicky Stiles finished 51:20, Nathan Thompson 53:59, David Brunger 56:32 and Jimmy Sladden 59:09.

Elsewhere, the HY OCR team were out in force again for the Nuclear 12km Challenge Cup. Jason Wright placed second in the 50-54 age category and continues to go from strength to strength. Christopher Shipley and Barry Buchanan placed 10th and 11th overall.

It was a great result in incredibly wet, cold, muddy conditions.

Christopher has now qualified for the British Obstacle Sports National Team Relay squad, with Jason and Barry Buchanan both qualifying for the 15km race in Belgium later this year.

by JENNA FRENCH

HASTINGS RUNNERS

Whilst most of the country were glued to their TV sets on Coronation Day, Hastings ultra runner Pete Heasman was tackling the Centurion Thames Path 100-mile event.

Starting at Richmond Town Hall and finishing in the centre of Oxford, the route followed the river path for most of the way.

Steady rain throughout the first day meant that some sections became extremely muddy, and nearly 40 per cent of the 300-runner field dropped out.

Pete eschewed the normal ultra runner preparation and jumped straight in having run no further than 10 miles in training. With the aid of a gin and tonic in the final few miles, Pete finished in a time of 27hr 30min.

Meanwhile there was further evidence of the strong bond between the members at Hastings Runners in another event, Run To The Sea.

The group travelled together by minibus, departing at the crazy time of 5:30am, in a trip kindly organised by Sarah Bendle.

The Run to the Sea starts at Horsham and leads runners through a mixture of terrain, including some wonderful trails and beautiful downlands, covering a total of 50km and finishing on Brighton seafront.

Sally Grainger won the FV60 age category at the event, supported en route by Kevin Blowers, just a matter of weeks after completing the London Marathon.

Despite the damp conditions Darren Kilby improved on his time from 12 months earlier.

Jan Young was celebrating her birthday in the perishing cold, with the slightly odd combination of a survival blanket around her shoulders and an ice cream in her hand.

Richard Cross and Simon Trevena both finished in high spirits, despite their self confessed lack of preparation.

The Hastings Runners A team of Darren Kilby, Kevin Blowers, Sally Grainger, Rob Thomas and Amanda Link came second with a combined time of 28hr 15min.

The B team of Luke Evans, Cassie Colvin, Lucie Smitalova, Richard Cross and Jan Young were fourth in the team competition in 30hr 34min.

by NICK BROWN

HAILSHAM HARRIERS

It was another record turnout for Hailsham Harriers at Sunday's Horsham 10K road race.

Organised by Horsham Joggers, the race formed part of the Sussex Grand Prix League, a series of 12 races held between March and November where Sussex clubs compete against each other for individual and team prizes.

The Horsham 10k represented race number four within the league.

For the 340 runners that took part, the blue skies and sunshine added to an enjoyable, well supported course, which presented two undulating laps on a mixture of trail and road paths.

A total of 23 members ran for Hailsham Harriers in the race, with Robin Warwick, Hailsham's newest member running his first 10k in club colours, even crossing the line with a new personal best for the distance.

First over the line for the Harriers was Adam Davies, on top form, finishing in 40:10.

He was followed by ladies’ captain Helen O'Sullivan in 44:27, Audrey Haddon 46:19, Robin Warwick 46:36, Graham Purdye 46:50, Tina Macenhill 47:23, Leeland Pavey 47:43, Mark Bassett 48:01, Chris Little 48:41, Gary Smith 49:51, Don Currie 50:49, Katy Reed 53:12, Victoria Little 53:53, Steph Bassett 54:40, Frances Delves 56:02, Michelle Hollands 57:14, Louise Williams 1:00:29, Lisa Phillips-Horner 1:01:08, Darren Gillett 1:04:14, Julie Lewis-Clements 1:04:19, Roberto Proietti 1:13:36, Maria Stanford 1:17:45 and Norman Harris 1:17:47.

Hailsham Harriers currently sit as the third place team within the league.

They said they would like to thank Horsham Joggers for a well organised event with a great atmosphere.

The next race in the SGP league will be the Hastings 5 Mile event on Sunday, June 4.

Meanwhile Eastbourne Rovers AC had members at the Sussex County Championships last weekend.

They had large numbers competing and they won lots of medals.

RUN WEDNESDAYS

Founded by Paul Sinton-Hewitt, it began in October 2004 under its original name of Bushy Park Time Trial.

Parkrun is now a global phenomenon with over 2,000 locations across 22 countries hosting a 5k event for walkers, runners and volunteers every Saturday morning.

Members of Eastbourne-based Run Wednesdays went to Bushy Park for a big parkrun day out.

Special mentions go to Alan Morehen on completing his 100th parkrun and Orlando De Leighton Brooke who finished the event as first runner home out of a field of 1,316 runners.

