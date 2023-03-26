More than 2,000 runners braved wet weather to turn out for the Hastings Half Marathon and mini run on Sunday morning.

There was a superb atmosphere before the big race, during and after as runners and supporters refused to let rain stop them recording fast times or cheering on family and friends. Management was taken over this year by race specialists Nice Work after founder and long-time race director Eric Hardwick retired from the role.

We’ll have a race round-up in due course but if you were at the event – either as a runner or spectator – check out the video in the media player above or the gallery of pictures by Justin Lycett on this page and the ones linked at the bottom of each page.

And if you were one of those to complete the race, congratulations! See this coming Friday’s Hastings Observer for coverage.

1 . Hastings Half Marathon 2023 (1).jpg Images from the 2023 Hastings Half Marathon Photo: Justin Lycett

