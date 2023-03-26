Edit Account-Sign Out
Hastings Half Marathon: 63 pictures and video from the big race

More than 2,000 runners braved wet weather to turn out for the Hastings Half Marathon and mini run on Sunday morning.

By Steve Bone
Published 26th Mar 2023, 15:35 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 15:35 BST

There was a superb atmosphere before the big race, during and after as runners and supporters refused to let rain stop them recording fast times or cheering on family and friends. Management was taken over this year by race specialists Nice Work after founder and long-time race director Eric Hardwick retired from the role.

We’ll have a race round-up in due course but if you were at the event – either as a runner or spectator – check out the video in the media player above or the gallery of pictures by Justin Lycett on this page and the ones linked at the bottom of each page.

And if you were one of those to complete the race, congratulations! See this coming Friday’s Hastings Observer for coverage.

Images from the 2023 Hastings Half Marathon

Photo: Justin Lycett

Photo: Justin Lycett

Photo: Justin Lycett

Photo: Justin Lycett

Justin Lycett