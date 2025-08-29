The countdown is on for the rescheduled 41st Hastings Half Marathon – six months after it was postponed when a police investigation caused a section of the route to be closed.

The action kicks off at Grosvenor Gardens, Sea Road on Sunday, October 5 after organisers secured a new date for the big race, called off the day before it was due to take place in March as police dealt with a major chemical find in the town.

Hosted by Hastings Lions Club with race management by Nice Work, the race provides a platform to celebrate the town and raise funds for local causes.

The excitement is building in the running community and organisers have just passed the 3,000 entry mark. The Claremont Mini Run, for seven to 16-year-olds, is almost sold out, with just 15 places left at time of writing.

The popular Hastings Hafl returns in October - picture by My Sport Photos

The Lions Club make donations to many local causes through the year and people’s generosity and support for this event helps this conrinue.

This year, the Lions Club have pledged £25,000 to Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) from race proceeds.

Last year, the race raised £50,000 for local charities.

Nice Works said: “We want to say a huge thank you for the support we’ve received from runners, sponsors, charities, partners and the community, as the team have been working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the race could take place.”

See www.nice-work.org.uk/e/hastings-half-marathon-2025-9315 for more on the race and the chance to enter.