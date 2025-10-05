In March, the race had to be called off the day before it was due to be staged because a police investigation into a major chemical incident at a property on the route meant a cordon was in place and could not be lifted in time.

This time, there was no such drama and the sun came out as runners of all ages and abilities ran for glory, PBs, charity or just to say they’d done it.

There were 2,245 finishers and the first three home were winner Adam Clarke of HY AC in 1.08.38, runner-up Rhys Boorman of Hastings AC in 1:11:31 and third-placed Jack Swallow of Phoenix in 1:12:34.

Women’s winner was Phoebe Baker of Tonbridge AC in 1.20.14, followed in by Grace Baker of Hastings AC in 1.20.59 and Imogen Matthews of HY AC in 1.22.21.

We’ll have full results and a report here in due course but for now enjoy out bumper gallery of photos from the start and finish of the race.

If you ran, or were there to support someone, you may well see yourself in our gallery. And don’t miss the Hastings Observer on Friday for full coverage.

