Hastings Half Marathon in running for national award

The Hastings Half Marathon has been announced as a finalist for a coveted Running Industry Award – in the category of best mid-sized event of the year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This prestigious national recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the Hastings Lions, race organisers Nice Work, volunteers, sponsors, supporters and the entire community that makes this event such a success.

The Running Industry Awards celebrate excellence and innovation across the running world, and being shortlisted in such a competitive category highlights the Hastings event's outstanding reputation in the running community and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are absolutely thrilled to be nominated for a Running Industry Award," said race director Rachael Wood.

The start of the 2025 Hastings Half Marathon | Staff photo

"This recognition is a huge honour and reflects the incredible effort put in by everyone involved.

"The Hastings community inspires us every single year, and winning this award would mean the world, as well as put this brilliant town on the running map.”

Race organisers Nice Work have also made the finals in the agency of the year category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Voting is open to the public, takes two minutes and is completely free. You can cast your vote at in.njuko.com/running-industry-awards-2025

Voting closes at midnight on November 7. While the nomination itself is a significant achievement, race officials say it would be great to get the Hastings Half Marathon over the finish line first.