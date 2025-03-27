Organisers of the Hastings Half Marathon have made an announcement over what happens next following the cancellation of last Sunday’s race – and it’s great news for runners.

The Nice Work team who oversee the race said today the 2025 race would be rescheduled for Sunday, October 5.

Many had feared the difficulties involved in staging such a mass event would mean it would simply be put off until next year’s race.

But Nice Work, who had indicated earlier in the week they hoped to reschedule this year’s race, said today: “The race will be rescheduled for Sunday, 5 October 2025. We will offer a free deferral to runners if they cannot make the new date.”

The seafront was devoid of runners on what should have been Hastings Half Marathon day | Picture: Justin Lycett

As we reported, the race was called off on Saturday evening with organisers still not able to get to a key part of the course – and with no guarantee of when they would be able to – as a police cordon remained in place near the seafront for a major investigation into a discovery of dangerous chemicals in a property.

News of the call-off was devastating for organisers – Nice Work and Hastings Lions Club – and for the 3,000 runners who were set to take part in the main race and the 400 set for the junior race.

In addition many charities will have been hit by runners’ fundraising attempts not able to go ahead. But in fact much of that fundraising looks like being salvaged – as it is revealed that many of the runners decided to do their own 13.1 mile course on Sunday as a plan B to keep their sponsorship pledges alive.

And now October’s new date for the race gives runners – and those charities – something else to aim for.

Hayley Luck, President of Hastings Lions Club, said on Sunday: “Thank you to everybody for your patience and understanding in what has been a very difficult situation and in our decision to cancel the Hastings Half Marathon today.

"Your subsequent messages of support and understanding have been a real help so please keep them coming in.

“I applaud and admire all of you who have now been diverse and creative in your determination to carry out an alternative way today to fulfill your 13 mile run to secure your sponsorship pledges and wish you all the very best of luck, it only goes to confirm how dedicated you are to raising funds and awareness for the charities and causes you that are so very close to your heart. Please do keep safe if you are running today.

"Yesterday (Saturday) we worked tirelessly alongside the Nice Work team communicating with the relavant authorities and the police to try to allow the half marathon to go ahead - so much hard work and passion goes into organising this event - and we cannot express enough how disappointed we are that we were unable to achieve this.

"We also recognise and understand that mental health difficulties presents itself in many different ways and hope that the young man and his family receive the support that they need.

"We now need to look at the financial impact of this and move forward in our thoughts and plans for the next half marathon. Please do keep smiling, training and be ready when we are!”

Meanwhile the Nice Work race team said on Monday: “We are truly overwhelmed by all your support. The response from our runners, volunteers, associates and the wider community has been so heartwarming.

"From the incredible volunteers who turned up this morning to help with the pack-down, to the runners finding creative ways to complete their 13.1 miles and continue their fundraising efforts - we are in awe of your resilience and kindness.

“The messages of support on social media and beyond have meant the world to us. We won’t lie - there have been tears - but we are working through this alongside The Hastings Lions and Nice Work will be in touch with all runners as soon as we can. Thank you all for your wonderful support.”