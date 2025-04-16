Hastings Kickboxing Academy Shines at ICO Welsh Open

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was a triumphant return to the tournament scene for Hastings Kombat Academy (HKA) this weekend as they travelled to the ICO Welsh Open, marking their first major Open event in several years.

After a period of rebuilding their competitive team across Light and Full Contact, as well as K1, HKA made a powerful statement—bringing home 2 Golds and 4 Silvers from a day filled with fierce competition, long travel, and no shortage of unexpected challenges.

“We haven’t been to an Open in a while,” said HKA Head Coach Carl Denne. “We’ve spent time focusing on gala events and refining our team—and this weekend really showed how far we’ve come. I’m super proud of everyone.”

Despite setbacks including car breakdowns and even a collapsing ceiling, the HKA crew pushed through with grit and determination, delivering standout performances across the board.

Dillon Welch was one of the team’s warriors of the day, taking part in four back-to-back fights across K1 and Kickboxing categories, constantly switching gear and rings with barely a break. His efforts paid off, earning him Gold in the Continuous Final after a string of impressive wins.

Jayen Corbett claimed Silver after making strong mid-fight adjustments, forcing a tight split decision that could have gone either way.

Zavien Corbett faced off against the eventual tournament winner in his first bout—gaining valuable experience and showing serious potential for future events.

Fyn Williams stopped his opponent in the K1 Light Semi-Final, moving through to the final where he took Silver. Just an hour later, he was back in the ring for K1 Full Contact, earning another hard-fought Silver after a tough battle against a highly skilled opponent.

Jake Payne narrowly missed out on Gold in a brutal KB Full Contact final, which ended in another razor-close split decision. But he bounced back with a flawless Gold-winning performance in K1, showcasing clean technique, composure, and textbook execution.

Coach Carl also gave a heartfelt thanks to Callum for his unwavering support behind the scenes—helping fighters warm up, stay prepared, and navigate the ever-changing ring schedule.

“It was a tough day, but one to remember,” said Carl. “We came away with medals, memories, and lessons that will drive us forward. This is just the beginning.”

HKA have a variety of classes available for both adults and children starting from 3yrs old. If you would like any further information about Kickboxing/K1, Female Only Classes or Boxing classes available at HKA please contact the team on 07496 299925 or email [email protected]