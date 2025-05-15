Lewis Pretty, coach of the South East Tigers U11 basketball team, has been named Children’s Coach of the Year at the prestigious Basketball England South East Awards, capping a remarkable debut season for him and his young team.

In his first season in a coaching role, Lewis led the U11 South East Tigers through their inaugural year competing in the regional league. Despite being newcomers, the team secured an impressive 4th place finish – a testament to their hard work, team spirit and the leadership of their coach.

The recognition celebrates Lewis’ outstanding commitment to youth development, sportsmanship and community involvement. Colleagues and parents alike have praised his ability to motivate and inspire children, helping them grow both on and off the court.

He was nominated for the award by one of the player’s parents, who said: “Lewis is one of those coaches that gives 100% without complaint. He is supportive, proactive, kind and enthusiastic and his players have thrived in his care. He gives up his own time to give the children the confidence and experience they need to feel good about their basketball.”

Lewis Pretty receives his award from Basketball England

Lewis said: “This award really means a lot to me. Watching them grow together and fall in love with the game has been the most rewarding part of this year, I’m proud to be part of their journey.”

The South East Tigers look forward to building on this successful foundation in the seasons ahead, with Lewis at the helm and a bright future for youth basketball in Hastings.

Youngsters and adults alike who share a passion for basketball can find out more about the South East Tigers training and games on their facebook page https://www.facebook.com/southeasttigers