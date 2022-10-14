Hastings OCR team shine at European championships

The team, comprising Barry Buchanan, Ollie Garsed-Bennet, Chris Shipley, Dean Constable and Sophie McGoldrick, took on the 21k course, featuring 30 obstacles.

Named ‘The Beast’, it is notorious across the world for its difficulty but Buchanan again showed his dominance by placing first in his age category, finishing in 1:59:11.

Shipley was next for HY in 2:08:56, followed by Garsed-Bennet and Constable completing it in 2:12:42 and 2:25:53 respectively.

HY Runners have been out and about recording some speedy times

McGoldrick was just outside the podium positions for her age category achieving 4th place in a time of 2:48:10.At the same venue, HY kids Ivy Buchanan, Elsie Harmer, Jessica Harmer, Layla Harmer, Sophie Sims, Kitty Morgan and Riley Morgan completed the juniors’ 3k non-competitive course.David Clarke flew the HY flag as he completed the Hermanus Parkrun in South Africa in 27:13.

Clarke said of the 5k course: “it was a hard one, up lots of hills and running on dirt tracks through the forest, but it was nice to do something completely different.”Sunday was a busy day for the club as four different events were covered.

Paul Gallop travelled to London for the Royal Parks half marathon completing it in 1:48. Emily Sims and Paige Wise took on the Tonbridge half marathon finishing in 1:41:15 and 1:58:13.

Also in Kent was Joe Moore who completed the Ashford 10k in 43:58.

Eastbourne Rovers juniors at a handover in the Sussex relays at Goodwood

Meanwhile Stuart Piper, Benji Symes and John Badrock did the Worthing 10k. Piper was first HY runner across the line in 35:40, with Symes and Badrock both achieving PBs in 38:08 and 38:57 respectively.

LOCH NESS MARATHON

Peasmarsh residents Jodie Crouch and Stephen Smith participated in the Baxters Loch Ness Marathon to raise funds for the Rye’s Oliver Curd Trust.

The duo completed the course in 3:33:55 in their first marathon.

Hailsham Harriers have been in fine form at home - and abroad

They’d failed to get places for the London Marathon so when they found out Loch Ness was the same day it was an easy decision to book it and enjoy the spectacular scenery.

Their fundraising passed £1000 after a kind gentleman called Nigel pledged £100 when hearing about Oliver’s story.

Oliver was diagnosed with Ewing’s Sarcoma in his skull in 2006 and passed away aged nine in 2007 and his family set up the trust in his memory to provide holiday accommodation to families affected by childhood cancer and other life-threatening and life-limiting conditions, with a caravan at Combe Haven, Hastings and Crowhurst Park, Battle.

Jodie and Stephen run with the 20:20 Running Club in Rye who run out of Rye Rugby Club on Wednesday evenings. Their fundraising page is justgiving.com/fundraising/jodieandsteveslochnessmarathon22

EASTBOURNE ROVERS

Eastbourne Rovers kick-started the cross-country season with some impressive performances across all age categories at the Sussex Relays at Goodwood.

It was touch and go if they would even make the start line – because of an accident on the A27 causing heavy traffic and lengthy delays.

The squad made it to the venue just in time and showed wonderful team spirit, maturity and calmness as they dashed to the start line.

Notable performances came from the Under-13 boys’ A team of Fin Lumber-Fry (10.09), Ben Wright (10.31) and Jonah Messer (10.27) who stormed to victory – claiming the gold ahead of rivals Brighton & Hove by a 42-second margin.

Lumber-Fry also claimed the fastest lap, nine seconds ahead of Michael O’Connor of Lewes AC.

The Under-13 boys’ B team also had strong runs placing fifth overall. The team comprised Joshua Webster (10.54), Archie Franklin (11.04) and Byron Roberts (11.19).

Team-mates George Armstrong-Smith (11.01) and Vinnie Hardy (12.28) were a boy down to complete a team but ran very impressive times on the undulating course.

The Under-17 girls team continued the trend claiming gold, a mighty 44 seconds ahead of Brighton & Hove. The team was made up of Eleanor Strevens (16.14), Isabelle Chappell (16.34) and Ellie Mclean (15.22).

Mclean showed her improving strength and was won gold for the fastest lap, 21 seconds ahead of her nearest rival.

The Under-13 girls’ team of Evie Lennard (10.35), Pearl Winslet (12.41) and Ayana Reid (12.24) placed fifth in a sizeable field. Lennard continued to display her ever improving strength with the second fastest lap, just behind Isabelle Buchanan of HY Runners.

The Under-15 girls’ team of Raya Petrova (10.15), Katherine Brown (12.15) and Freda Pearce (10.42) placed a credible sixth. Petrova is going from strength to strength and had a spectacular run claiming the second fastest lap.

Under-17 boys team Benjamin Brown (13.47), Kaleb Berhane (14.47) and Fintan Pearce (13.59) had great runs positioning well up the field in fifth.

Ben’s performance is particularly impressive – he is returning to fitness following injury. Thomas Petherick had a super run despite being the only U15 (10.50).

The V45 ladies’ team of Sue Fry (16.17), Liz Lumber (16.58) and Jenny Brown (16.32) retained their gold podium spot. Fry claimed second fastest V45 lap, Brown third best V45 lap and Lumber ran the quickest V55 lap. The team were almost six minutes ahead of runners-up Haywards Heath.

Eastbourne Rovers’ senior men – James Stephens (13.18), James Jewell (13.50), Richard Davis (15.04) and Stuart Pelling (14.14) – placed well up in seventh. The Under-11s had a stand-alone 2k race. Charlie Davey had a superb race placing 13th.

The superb results have set the tone for Rovers’ cross-country season despite the club being much smaller than many rivals. Several of the young Rovers have been chosen in the Sussex endurance squad, a credit to hard work in training.

HAILSHAM HARRIERS

Hailsham Harriers delivered some exceptional performances last weekend at home and overseas.

They started the weekend by joining a record breaking 485 fellow runners to support and celebrate Eastbourne Parkrun's 500th birthday at Shinewater Park on Saturday morning.

On Sunday morning races began with two rapid performances by Ross Brocklehurst and Aislinn Darvell in the Worthing 10K and Sussex Champs where they both finished with new personal best times.

For Ross he finished 12th overall in 34:45 placing first in age and within the Sussex Champs, 8th place overall and second in age winning a well-deserved Silver County medal.

Aislinn, among a competitive, strong field, finished eighth overall in 39:31 and within the Sussex Champs, a very respectable fifth place.

In Kent, Lianne Leakey raced around the Tonbridge Half Marathon course taking a third-place podium finish for the Ladies in 1:30:37 whilst in West Sussex, three Harriers took part in the East Grinstead 10k, part of the Sussex Grand Prix race series. They delivered three fantastic performances with Norman Harris finishing in 1:10:10, Gary Smith 47:06 and Helen O'Sullivan 43:13.

Further afield up North in Manchester, Harrier Michael Husarz ran the Manchester half marathon. In a field of 15,000 runners Mik ran a sterling race to finish in 1:37:01.

And to finish off a fabulous weekend of running Hailsham Harrier Jenny Katsoni took part in the Bank of America Chicago marathon racing through the windy city, to achieve a sensational new personal best of 3:42:25.

The club said they were incredibly proud of all our runners and would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Eastbourne Parkrun on their remarkable milestone.

Hailsham Harriers are a friendly running club for both Juniors and Seniors that currently meet every Tuesday and Thursday at Summerheath Hall, Hailsham.

You can find out more information by visiting hailsham-harriers.org.uk

