Hastings' Oli Foley top of the world

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Oliver Foley won 3 golds and was top medalist for WKO K1 World Championships and now 12 x World Champion

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oliver and coach Luke Read from the Warriors Muay Thai Gym Hastings went to the WKO K1 World Championships in Basildon looking to get a gold medal, they got 3 golds and Oli was the top medallist at the event. Three weeks ago Oli pulled out of title fight with a throat and stomach infection and had a point to prove.

Up first was a C-class category and Oli met Joseph Walls from the Stone Fight Academy in Kent in the final. Oli controlled the fight start to finish with a mature display with a unanimous win for his first gold medal of the day and his 10th world title. Next was the A-class category against a very tough Frankie Denton from Southend Combat Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oli knocked Frankie down in the first round with a teep to his face and Frankie taking a standing 8 count. Oli controlled the fight and weathered the storm from Frankie in the last round as Frankie had nothing to lose, again oli took the unanimous decision and 2nd gold and world title no.11. Last fight was another C-class category against Riley Stone from the Stone Fight Academy.

Oli and Luke with his medal haul of 3

This was a total mismatch with Oli’s vast experience and Riley's first world championship was evident from the beginning. Oli controlled the fight keeping Riley at bay to take the win. The referee and judges thanked Luke and Oli and said they were a credit to the sport for not destroying Riley's confidence and breaking him, although only 15 Oli has a mature head on him.

So gold medal no.3 and world title no.12. Coach Luke Read said I knew in the middle of the week he was going to produce something special as he was upset about pulling out of the title fight week's previous to illness. If you would like to come and join Luke and Warriors they train at Trojans gym Ivyhouse lane Mondays and Wednesdays or contact Luke on 07892940631