Hastings Outlaws beat MSC Royals 56-45 with a gritty performance on their home court in their latest Sussex Basketball League 2 encounter.

Led by a dominant scoring display from forward Louis Parsk, the Outlaws controlled the tempo for most of the game, securing a crucial league victory. Masterminded by Coach Lee Diett’s well drilled plays, the supporters witnessed strong teamwork ethics.

The Outlaws set the tone early in the first quarter, outscoring the Royals 19-14 with strong offensive execution and solid defensive play, with starting point guard Dino Edwards sinking 8 points and forward Josh Burt adding 7, along with Captain Mark Taylor-Jones and forward Outlaws talisman Joel Hunt each chipping in with buckets.

Outlaws extended their lead in the second quarter with a 19-12 advantage, heading into halftime with momentum firmly in their favour, leading by 12 points.

The third quarter saw a defensive battle, with both teams struggling to find rhythm, but the Outlaws edged it 10-4, with shooting guard Josh Williams scoring 4 points and Centre Jaya Butler grabbing offensive rebounds to take an easy layup that further stretched Hastings’ lead.

Despite a late push from Haywards Heath based MSC Royals in the final quarter, where they outscored Hastings 15-9, the Outlaws had done enough to seal the win.

The return of Outlaws point guard legend Justin Hemmings saw him lace up and sink the last bucket, however it was Power forward Louis Parsk the standout performer of the night, recording a season-high 32 points and proving to be an unstoppable force in the paint, scoring 17 in the last 2 quarters.

With this win placing them into 4th, the Outlaws continue their push up the Sussex Basketball League 2, showing resilience and teamwork. Their next challenge will be to maintain this momentum.