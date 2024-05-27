Hastings Runners trio claim British Masters championships medals

By Nicholas BrownContributor
Published 27th May 2024, 12:02 BST
Hastings Runners have claimed British Master championship medals.

Congratulations go to the evergreen trio of Sarah Marzaioli, Yockie Richardson and Christine Sanderson, who won a gold medal at the British Masters National Road Relay Championships at Mallory Park in Leicestershire.

They received a rousing reception from fellow athletes and supporters, especially as they were the only team competing in the F75 category.

The motor racing circuit was deceptively tough, with a shortish hill on the way out and back, with each runner completing a leg of 5k.

British Masters champions - Yockie Richardson, Sarah Marzaioli and Christine SandersonBritish Masters champions - Yockie Richardson, Sarah Marzaioli and Christine Sanderson
British Masters champions - Yockie Richardson, Sarah Marzaioli and Christine Sanderson

The trio, average age 78, had medalled previously at many national road and cross country championships between 2013 and 2018 in the F65 category but this was their first opportunity to participate in the newly created older category.

