Hastings Runners trio claim British Masters championships medals

Hastings Runners have claimed British Master championship medals.

Congratulations go to the evergreen trio of Sarah Marzaioli, Yockie Richardson and Christine Sanderson, who won a gold medal at the British Masters National Road Relay Championships at Mallory Park in Leicestershire.

They received a rousing reception from fellow athletes and supporters, especially as they were the only team competing in the F75 category.

The motor racing circuit was deceptively tough, with a shortish hill on the way out and back, with each runner completing a leg of 5k.

British Masters champions - Yockie Richardson, Sarah Marzaioli and Christine Sanderson