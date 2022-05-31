Hastings sailing club latest

Almost 100 sessions of sailing or kayaking took place on the day and the Club members were overwhelmed with the amount of positive feedback given and enjoyed seeing the delight on everyone’s face who took part.An event like this takes a lot of effort and much thanks has to be expressed to all those involved for all their hard work before, during and after.

Many enjoyed the delightful cakes and scones provided and a large number of those who attended the event, where information was also provided from Hastings Canoe Club, Epic Life (SUPs), the Hastings Rowing Club (who unfortunately could not attend as they were holding their Regatta that day) and the RNLI, have expressed an interest in further courses.The Sea Cadet from TS Hastings also took part and provided support in launching and recovering boats and kayaks and as always were a great asset.A spokesperson for the club said: “We were lucky enough to receive a number of donations which will put towards our Changing Room Fund Raising Project and we were most grateful to those participants for their generosity.On Sunday racing took place for the Early Summer Series and Sovereign Handicap and the laser fleet were out in force.

With variable winds a flat sea and at times some strong gusts there was much jostling for places. Melanie Clark won the first race, Said Toubi the second and the third went to Mat Windley hotly pursued by the rest of the fleet who finished within seconds of each other.