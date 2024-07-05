Hastings steeplechaser gets GB call for Euros

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hastings AC’s Rae Le Fay has been asked to join the GB team to run the 2,000m steeplechase in the European Under-18 championships in Slovakia.

The call – which as we said in last week’s paper looked set to come – is a huge achievement.

For someone so young to become an international athlete, especially in such a demanding discipline as the steeplechase, is impressive.

Over the past few months, Le Fay has benefited from the excellent coaching structure at Hastings AC.

Rae Le Fay is celebrating a GB call | Submitted pictures

Her development has been overseen by specialist England Athletics level three coaches Peter Baker and Rhys Boorman, who pride themselves on their individual athlete centred approach, as well as Stella Bandu, who has been supported by EA to push steeplechase into the limelight offering workshops at the track in Ashford.

Le Fay’s coach Peter Baker said: “It is all too easy to get very young children running quick times by giving them watered-down adult sessions.

"That is not what we do here at Hastings AC.

"We want to see these youngsters still in the sport in their late teens and not burned out out through over-training.

HY AC members at their fun relay night | Picture: Frank Copper

"Rae is the perfect example of this and is now reaping the benefits of this approach.”

Elsewhere on the Hastings AC front. it was a great day’s running at Hastings parkrun last weekend.

Jeremy Henwood was first man and ran a blistering PB of 15.22 and Grace Baker, first female, also had a PB of 17.12.

Both of them ranked in the country’s top ten results.

There was a first visit and a fantastic first PB for Ross Horsman in 18.12 and plenty more PBs and impressive times on show by club members.

It was a busy and beautiful morning for it, and the team all took a restorative dip in the ocean and met for breakfast afterwards. There’s nothing nicer than the traditional HAC team Saturday morning run, dip and chill, no matter the level.

HY AC

HY AC had a whirlwind week which kicked off with the Out Of The Blue race in Ashburnham.

In the 10k, several HY runners delivered commendable performances: Susannah Gates 56:31, Jacqueline Patton: 1:11:23, Steve Cornford: 1:02:52 and Jethro Atherall: 42:37.

In the 5k, Tera Buckland shone to secure second place in the women's race in 22:12. Other notable times included Susan Dunn: 28:58, Ellen Gates: 24:27, Lisa Buchanan: 28:28 and Kelly Kitchin: 32:31.

In the 1.5k fun run, Ivy Buchanan won in 5:01. Malik Abd El Haleem finished in 7:43, placing 23rd.

In the kids' run, Macie Saunter raced to a time of 4:14, finishing 29th.

Last Friday, the club hosted a unique relay event at the William Parker Sports Track. Head coach Terry Skelton organised teams of both adults and children for a relay in which all competitors had to hold hands while running.

It was a big hit among participants.

"The event was a great success," said coach Skelton. "It was a fantastic evening, and all the HY athletes enjoyed it immensely." See a picture special at sussexworld.co.uk/sport

Stephen Gates competed in the North Downs 18-miler, part of the BMAF Multi Terrain Championships. The race started in Istead Rise and Gates finished in 2:01:48, securing seventh place.

A British Triathlon race at Cranbrook brought a stellar performance from HY's Ben Sims, fourth in the 11-12 age category. The event was held at Dulwich Cranbrook School.

Elsewhere, HY’s Barry Buchanan won the Mud Monster run, a challenging 7km obstacle course.

HY’s David and Denise Clarke along with daughter Charlotte competed in the Hawkhurst 5k.

Terence Puxty raced his way to third place and first in age category in a time of 21.09.

Two HY members took on the 10k, Jonathon Hatch achieved 4th place in 40.47 and Aaron Bourner completed it in 49.17.