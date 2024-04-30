Hastings students shine at Kent Open

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Event Organiser and the club’s Head Instructor, Richard Canton had this to say: ‘With nearly 200 competitors ranging from four to nearly 70, it really showed the family ethos that we have within our academy. I am so proud, as the Founder of Canton Martial Arts, to see such a wonderful event."

The students that took part in the Kent Open are working hard to prepare for the National Championship at the end of the year and with another opportunity to qualify in Eastbourne this July, there is sure to be more of the Hastings students on track to compete at Nationals.

Senior Instructor of the Hastings Dojo, Luca Hale-Stretton said: "Myself and the entire leadership team in Hastings were so proud of everyone who took part and gave it their all. Every single one of our competitors showed massive determination and great sportsmanship, with members as young as four finishing their divisions early in the morning and then staying for the rest of the event to watch and cheer on the rest of their team. Lots of smiles, a few tears and an all round great day!"

Youngest students with their trophies.

A special mention goes to the following competitors who won first place in their respective categories: Anaiya Makhecha, Archie Jamison (2 Wins), Fraser Jamison, Isla Frere-Smith, Archie Sands, Ben Tillyer, James Mcilroy, Cetin Karakaya, Luca Hale-Stretton (2 Wins).

Instructor Luca Hale-Stretton took double golds in a competitive Adult Mens Black Belt Division, convincingly beating all opponents in ‘Sparring’ and earning one of the highest scores of the day in ‘Kata’, with a very dominant performance on the day, it solidified his place as the top Black Belt across the entire club.

Canton Martial Arts has been operating and teaching Applied Karate classes in Hastings for more than 15 years and has had tremendous success in that time. With a brand-new location recently opened in the area at St Pauls Academy, I am sure their success will continue.

Canton offers classes for all age groups within their Applied Karate classes, with the youngest starting at age 4.