With races for under-11 boys and girls right up to the senior men and women, there were 12 races in all with the under-20 men’s and women’s racss combined with the senior contests.
Runners were challenged with a very windy and muddy course at Bexhill Down – though they were let off as it did not rain.
Top Harrier finisher was U15 Arun Khursheed, in his last race for the club as he’s joining with Brighton and Hove AC shortly to enhance his experience of athletics and cross country.
Hariers results: U15 Boy’s race: 6th Arun Khursheed 15:08; Senior Women’s race: 37th Shelagh Robinson 52:21; 41st Caroline Mackey-Khursheed 58:21; Senior Men’s race: 37th Chris Turner 41:00; 42nd Jamie Topping 41:32; 70th Oliver Fyfe 45:58; 84th Tim Miller 48:37; 95th Tim Hicks 52:59.
Elsewhere, Harier Oliver Farr ran his 93rd marathon, the Saturn Run Hawai 5-0, finishing in a steady 4hr 27min. This was a few days after a marathon at Walton-on-Thames, at the Frozen-Phoenix marathon, which he finished in 4.44.
Before Christmas Farr completed the Portsmouth Marathon in 4.10. That followed a mar thon at Staines which he finished in exactly five hours.
Ultra runner Carl Bicknell, also ran in the Frozen-Phoenix Marathon, using it as a training run for his ultra events. He finished in 4.45.
Parkrun round-up: Clair parkrun: 2nd Harvey Alcock 17:47; 3rd Will Grey 18:16; 8th Andy Hind 20:13; 12th Steven Heath 21:10; 17th James Bennett 21:32; 19th Paul Cousins 22:04; 20th Nick Skov 22:07; 23rd Rob Watts 22:22; 26th Simeon Wishlade 22:44; 27th Oliver Francis 22:51; 35th Oliver Farr 24:09; 41st Katie Reed 25:04; 44th Chris Glanfield 26:00; 56th Ian Dumbrell 27:29; 68th Lynn Roberjot 28:40; 71 Emily Hilton 28:57; 72 Greg Hilton 28:58; 86th Caroline Gumm 30:41 (pb); 90th Mark Songi 31:02; 106th Evie Hilton 32:49; 118th Shelagh Robinson 33:57; 119th Jason Robinson 33:57; 157th Kath Buckeridge 55:04; 158th. Coventry parkrun: 50th Kai Robinson 22:25. Nonsuch parkrun: 36th Pete Francis 21:52 (pb). Tilgate parkrun: 126th Clare Kenward 29:19; 140th Jack Chivers 29:44; 216th Graham Kenward 33:02; 283rd Emma Pryor 36:24; 333rd Patrick Kenward 40:47 (pb). Homewood parkrun: 36th Carl Bicknell 28:23 (pb). Preston Park parkrun: 3rd Jamie Gibson 18:14. East Grinstead parkrun: 14th Eric Hepburn 28:26. St Lucia parkrun: 109th Fionnuala Lingard 30:57 (pb). Hastings parkrun: 82nd Lucy Anderson 24:48 (pb). Sherwood Pines parkrun: 9th Barry Tullett 20:50 (pb); 163rd Linda Tullett 32:29 (pb). Bevendean parkrun: 12th James Smyth 24:40 (pb); 15th Abi Redd 25:27 (pb): 69th Julie Essex 43:09.