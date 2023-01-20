The Sussex Cross County Championships – held at Bexhill – drew a small team of Harriers for what is always a very competitive event.

With races for under-11 boys and girls right up to the senior men and women, there were 12 races in all with the under-20 men’s and women’s racss combined with the senior contests.

Runners were challenged with a very windy and muddy course at Bexhill Down – though they were let off as it did not rain.

Top Harrier finisher was U15 Arun Khursheed, in his last race for the club as he’s joining with Brighton and Hove AC shortly to enhance his experience of athletics and cross country.

Oli Farr's latest marathon medal

Hariers results: U15 Boy’s race: 6th Arun Khursheed 15:08; Senior Women’s race: 37th Shelagh Robinson 52:21; 41st Caroline Mackey-Khursheed 58:21; Senior Men’s race: 37th Chris Turner 41:00; 42nd Jamie Topping 41:32; 70th Oliver Fyfe 45:58; 84th Tim Miller 48:37; 95th Tim Hicks 52:59.

Elsewhere, Harier Oliver Farr ran his 93rd marathon, the Saturn Run Hawai 5-0, finishing in a steady 4hr 27min. This was a few days after a marathon at Walton-on-Thames, at the Frozen-Phoenix marathon, which he finished in 4.44.

Before Christmas Farr completed the Portsmouth Marathon in 4.10. That followed a mar thon at Staines which he finished in exactly five hours.

Ultra runner Carl Bicknell, also ran in the Frozen-Phoenix Marathon, using it as a training run for his ultra events. He finished in 4.45.

