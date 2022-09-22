Haywards Heath Harriers flying as seasons change

The under-15s took part in their League final at Withdean Stadium, Brighton, where the club finished in seventh.

The team was somewhat depleted from the previous league fixtures, but those who did compete ran extremely well and gained valuable points.

Two days later the under-13s took part in their Sussex League final at the K2, Crawley where they finished an incredible fifth out of the 11 competing teams.

Haywards Heath Harriers U13s at their Sussex league final

Many of the athletes were making their club debuts.

Almost a full team of athletes turned out, and several picked up points in events they did not usually compete in. It was a great team effort and a positive end to the season.

Three Haywards Heath Harriers took part in the Reigate Half Marathon on Sunday.

Ian Kenton was first home in seventh place in a super time of 1:17:48.

Michael Burke was next home in 25th in 1:23:56 followed by Michael Parish in 680th in 2:22:38.

Andy Hind, Jack Chivers and Josh Franks all ran in the Great North Run - one of the most popular half marathons in the world – a must do for the budding marathon runner.

Andy finished in 1:24:20. Jack finished in 1:40:30 and Josh in 1:56:51.

Harriers parkrun round-up

The Clair parkrun took place on a chilly, sunny morning, 127 runners tackled the hilly course, including 13 first timers.

Harriers at Clair: 1st James Skinner 16:55 (Vet men 50 record); 3rd Will Grey 17:24 (pb); 6th Russ Mullen 18:19; 7th Sam Fernley 18:58; 8th Harvey Alcock 19:18; 9th Andy Hind 19:37; 12th David Adams 20:25; 19th Julian Boyer 21:10; 24th Simeon Wishlade 21:45; 29th Simon Robinson 22:17; 42nd Bob Adams 24:24; 58th Daniel Mardle 26:16; 72nd Andy Henry 27:38; 103rd Tracy Adams 33:24.

Ashton Court parkrun: 106th Jason Robinson 24:04; 222nd Shelagh Robinson 27:38. Belfast Victoria parkrun: 26th James Bennett 19:30.

Horsham parkrun: 100th Eric Hepburn 24:38; 154th Greg Hilton 26:38; 214th Bethany Hilton 28:19.

Tilgate parkrun: 52nd Jack Chivers 21:46.

Tonbridge parkrun: 47th Abigail Redd 21:45; 69th James Smyth 22:36.

Reigate parkrun: 114th Michael Parish 28:38. Wendover Woods parkrun: 51st Kath Buckeridge 26:25; 54th Carl Bicknell 26:28.

Harriers are holding a #RunandTalk session this evening (7pm).

Taking place from the Courtyard, next to the Harvester in Beech Hurst Gardens, RH16 4BB, it consists of a 5km conversational run to highlight good physical and mental health.

The aim is to get people active promoting good physical and mental health. There will be an opportunity at the end to have a coffee and a conversation with other runners. If you want to book or ask questions, then email [email protected]​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​