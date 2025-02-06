Haywards Heath mark opening Six Nations weekend with one win and one loss

The new Heath clubhouse was packed for the opening Six Nations weekend

Haywards Heath RFC had mixed fortunes at the weekend.

The 1st XV lost 14-45 to Old Rutlishians at Whitemans Green in front of a big crowd that tried to boost what was an under-par second half performance in a match where a losing bonus point was hoped for at half-time after a close first 40 minutes.

In contrast the Heath Rams played Midhurst away in the Harvey’s Brewery Counties 3 league and secured a resounding 12-72 win.

The first XV’s loss didn’t dim the enthusiasm, though, as the new clubhouse at Haywards Heath Rugby Club - boasting four large screens, including one enormous screen wall made up of four large TVs in the function room - was rocking as the first round of the Guinness Six Nations played out live.

The fantastic new facilities came into their own as the England campaign in this year’s Guinness Six Nations Championship got off to an exciting if nonetheless losing start against Ireland.

All three Six Nations matches from Friday evening through to Saturday evening were shown live with the kitchen providing appropriately themed Guinness & Steak pies to those who needed sustenance.

The club welcome all members and non-members to the new clubhouse and will be showing all of this year’s Six Nations matches live on the big screens, plus a special live screening of the Superbowl on Sunday evening (February 9) for all fans of American footbal.

Members of Sussex Thunder who play at Whitemans Green will be on hand to explain the rules to those that need some help!

Saturday (Feb 8) sees the Heath 1st XV take on London Cornish at Whitemans Green in a rescheduled match from December alongside Heath Rams against Horsham Barbarians, meaning another big crowd can be expected with more interesting Six Nations encounters to enjoy after the matches.

For more information regarding rugby at Heath and the new Clubhouse visit www.whitemansgreensports.club or www.hhrfc.co.uk