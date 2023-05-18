Haywards Heath rugby youngsters end fine season with Camber Sands and Isle of Wight visits

Haywards Heath Rugby Club brought another season to a close with tours of more than 200 youth players to Camber Sands and the Isle of Wight.

The trips gave all squads from under-sevens to under-15s the chance to shine on the pitch.

More than 100 mini players stayed on site at Camber Sands with junior squads travelling for the festival.

The Heath tour party in residence numbered over 230 including parents and supporters.

Heath U13s at Camber Sands

On Saturday there was a round robin tournament against the eight other clubs taking part, and the under-eights and under-tens managed to go unbeaten all weekend.

Heath’s under-13s had an incredible touring experience displaying some of the best rugby they’ve played all season.

Both mixed teams came top of their respective groups and supported each other really well to close out both finals with victories.

All age groups did the club badge very proud throughout – putting into practice the principles of ‘TREDS’ that the club seeks to adhere to at all times - teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline and sportsmanship.

Heath U10s ar Camver Sands

In fact the under-13s, under-14s (whose tour was featured in last week’s paper) and under-15s all reached the finals of their age group cups, playing five games in the process.

And the under-sevens to under-11s were applauded for their rugby skills and their tour kit.

Meanwhile the under-12s sampled the sights and sounds of the Isle of Wight, playing great rugby and consolidating their excellent season.

To join these welcoming groups of friendly young players next season email [email protected] at any time.

The youth section at Heath – both minis and juniors – are in good health and it is hoped that this ongoing enthusiasm from all players and supporters will continue for the final two club events of this season.