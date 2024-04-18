Haywards Heath twins are on ice hockey's biggest stages
and live on Freeview channel 276
Austin, known as Oz, and Dawson, known as Zib, Osborn were born in Haywards Heath Hospital in August 2004 and started playing ice hockey in 2013 in Scotland.
They progressed at a rapid rate playing for Scotland and England and then got scouted to play in Czech Republic and lived in Prague for two years.
After that they moved on to play in Toronto, Canada playing AAA – the highest junior level.
Last season they switched to play USPHL (United States Premier Hockey League) in Idaho, and this season they have been playing in Utah.
They now have offers in the UK, Europe and across America – including Florida – for the 2024/25 season starting in August.
The brothers also belong to Team GB representing the country in the world championship in Estonia. They helped GB win bronze at U18 level and then, in December, at U20 level they won bronze again at the world championship in Scotland.
Dad Harvey, who used to live in East Hoathly, still has family in Sussex. He said: “The boys play USPHL Premier League ice hockey in America, which in total has around 11,000 players across America, with just four British players this season – them and two others.
"This season they won the regional championships and made it to the USA national finals in New York last month, where they made it to the third round before loosing out by just one goal.
"This season has been the boys’ best season to date, with Austin playing 36 games and scoring 36 points and Dawson playing 39 games and scoring 39 points, as well as playing five games for Team GB and both scoring.
“They have played together at all stages and both play on the same line for the team, taking the up-front left and right wing forward slots, and have now played on more than 90 ice rinks around the world.
“Haywards Heath always gets mentioned in America when announcing the boys on the starting line-ups for the games – they reference the players’ birth towns as their home towns .”
You can read more at www.ozibice.com
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.