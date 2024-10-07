Haywards Heath U12 rugby teams win first league games

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hot on the heels of receiving their club ties last week and graduating from minis to juniors at Haywards Heath RFC, the U12s played their first league games on Sunday.

The Reds played at Hove in League 1 and ran out 45-15 winners. Some competitive early contact saw Heath gain the upper hand and forge-ahead. Charlie Kemp and Otis Grover provided dominance up front and the game was controlled by Oscar Adamson and skipper, William James. Control of the game allowed the wide runners to make ground. The excellent Will Oliveros finishing with four tries.

Debutant Finn Prior at full back proved to be inspirational and created try scoring opportunities for others making this a dominant team performance for a young, fast learning squad.

Meanwhile the Heath U12 Blacks beat Steyning 55-15. The game was controlled by half backs Teddy Simmons and Lachlan McLean with muscle up front provided time and time again by Fergus Scanlon. The fitness training undertaken by the entire squad was obvious for all to see and everyone is excited to see what this season will bring for this group of talented young players.

Anyone in age groups from U6 to U16 and Colts wanting to try out playing rugby at Whitemans Green this season should contact [email protected] for information about how to join Haywards Heath Rugby Club. New players welcome at any time.