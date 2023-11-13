Heath U12s bring home the Harlequins cup

On Saturday, a combined Heath U12s squad, with players from all three of its competitive league teams (Trojans-Spartans-Vikings) travelled to Guildford to participate in the Harlequins Land Rover Cup.

Heath U12 coaching team show off the spoils of victory in the Land Rover Cup. Picture: HHRFC

This is an invitation event, pitting some of the very strongest clubs from across Kent, Surrey & Sussex against each other, in a competitive knock-out competition.Heath U12s were victorious, winning the competition outright, following victories over Canterbury, Old Reigatians, local foes Horsham, and then comprehensively defeating Havant in the Final.

A series of strong performances right across the squad, together with an evident team ethos with all players working hard for each other, showed the strength and depth of rugby at Heath across this age group.

The ‘Heath-squad ethos’ that is vital to rugby at Heath paid dividends on the day combining children from more than eight different local schools to display a tremendous tackling and rucking effort that looks good for future development of this squad.

As well as taking home silverware for Heath U12s, the squad will also be invited to parade at the Premiership Cup Final at Twickenham stadium next June - an experience for the boys and dedicated coaching team to look forward to at the end of the season.Heath youth squads welcome new players of all ages U6 to U16 and colts and experience at any time - for more information email [email protected].

