Heathfield Ladies dominant in seven-try win over Dartford Valley

Heathfield Ladies were the generally dominant side with a seven-try-to-nil win over Dartford Ladies on a dry day but on a claggy pitch.

An early dynamic scrum gave useful momentum and a tasty run by Jaz Lewis set the tone for the day. Soon Lib Lawrence worked her way over for a try near the posts and Maya Champion duly added the extras as she did for five of the seven tries.

Dartford naturally responded and now had one of their best periods of the game with some pressure into the left hand corner. Eventually a home scrummage provided secure ball for Sophia Skinner to make a massive run from her own try line to near half way. This was soon carried on by Caroil Saunders and a try looked inevitable but the probable scoring pass was dropped just a couple of yards out.

The visitors’ defence was under massive pressure at this stage with most of the play in their 22 but it generally held firm. At one point after multiple phases Heathfield did cross the line but the ball was held up.

Happy winners Heathfield. Picture: Philip Bell

Near the end of the half and after a couple of phases in the top corner Velvet Turner collected quick ruck ball and a resounding handoff allowed her to charge over near the posts.

Soon after the restart Saunders bashed her way through assorted tackles to have an apparently clear run to the line but younger legs finally hauled her down.

The second half started with a bang as Lauren Duly followed up the opening drop out to turn the ball over and then charge the remaining 20 yards for a fine individual score.

Dartford were a long way from beaten and often competed fiercely. A scrummage broke up with a scuffle and Amber Lovick received a yellow card. Heathfield saw out the period of the card and in the last quarter of the game scored four more tries.

Saunders came off the base of an attacking scrum from 10m out and had too much strength for the defence in the bottom right hand corner.

The other three tries came from good backs handling led by Champion and were scored by Holly Brooks, Lewis and Lovick.