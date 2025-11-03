Georgia Grey on the charge

Heathfield Ladies beat Dartford Valley Ladies 29-13 – but had to recover from 13-0 down.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heathfield Ladies eventually collected a bonus point win against old enemies Dartford Valley and the win keeps Heathfield in the top half of the Championship 2 league table.

In spite of significant rain overnight, conditions were good on a dry, mostly sunny day with a breeze down the slight slope away from the clubhouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dartford started brightly and soon collected two penalties from the impressive boot of fly-half Lauren Hunt. The game then settled down to a midfield struggle with neither side in control.

Happy winners - Heathfield RFC Ladies

Then a Dartford attack into the left hand corner looked to have been snuffed out but the referee overruled the Dartford touch judge and awarded a try. Hunt continued her successful day with a fine conversion.

The score was now a slightly concerning 0-13. However that was the end of the good news for Dartford and Heathfield dominated the last ten minutes with three good tries.

First Georgia Reed-Davies was on the end of some good handling. Then Georgia Grey and Britt Mole worked well together and Lib Lawrence was able to dive over for a good team try.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Momentum was clearly with Heathfield and they now turned over a visitors’ scrum enabling Sophia Skinner to collect the next score. At 17-13 the final outcome was by no means clear although Heathfield had the slight slope and breeze to come in their favour in the second half.

However there was no scoring in the third quarter with chances at both ends although the dominant home scrummage was providing a secure foundation.

Eventually Heathfield built pressure into the bottom corner. A seriously confused event in that corner ended with a Heathfield 5m scrum and no 8 Carol Saunders was not going to be denied behind a dominant pack for the bonus point try.

To their credit Dartford were not daunted by the situation and worked their way into the home 22.However the home defence as usual proved adequate and eventually Megan Plane broke out down the left flank. With one defender left she chose to chip ahead and then had the pace to win the race to touch down under the posts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Suggitt, Heathfield Head Coach, picked out scrum half Lawrence as the player of the match but also mentioned Amber Lovick for her strong scrummaging.

Heathfield next visit Blackheath trying to obtain their first away win of the season (November 9, 2pm).