Height of Fashion Stakes and Cocked Hat Stakes are Goodwood highlights

Racing returns to Goodwood tomorrow (May 26) and Saturday – and race-goers may get some pointers for the upcoming Oaks and Derby.

Two thrilling days of competitive horse racing are spearheaded by valuable listed races from which the winners will be ones to watch if they go on to some of the flat season’s biggest contests.

Dubai Millennium, Snow Fairy and Noble Mission are among names seen in these races in past years – showing that a plethora of high-class horses have started their season at the May Festival on the Downs.

Both days have attracted strong entries with leading jockeys set to line up.

Sea Silk Road, ridden by Tom Marquand, wins last year’s Height of Fashion Stakes at Goodwood | Alan Crowhurst, Getty

Tomorrow boasts two listed contests, the William Hill Height of Fashion Stakes and the British EBF 40th Anniversary Cocked Hat Stakes.

The Height of Fashion Stakes can act as a trial for the Oaks, and has 11 entries – including the William Haggas-trained Blue Missile, owned by The King.

The Cocked Hat Stakes has in the past thrown up strong contenders for the Derby and this year has a field of seven.

The top-class action continues on Saturday with another listed race, the William Hill Festival Stakes, for which there were 13 contenders ahead of final declarations.

Aside from the action on the track, live music will feature across both days.