Hellingly Lions back on track after successful cycle speedway run

First up for the Lions in the Under 12's Samuel.

Samuel scored 10 in the heats and after winning a race off for the A Final finished 3rd overall with some determined passing.

Followed by Kayde in the Under 14’s.

Kayde scored 6 in the heats qualifying him for the C Final.

With maximum effort Kayde can 1st in the C Final.

Next up the Under 16's and Under 18's

Under 16's Dylan and Harry Ridley

Dylan scored 12 and Harry scored 10 in the heats qualifying them both for the A Final.

Dylan coming 3rd and Harry 4th overall

Under 18's Harry (H)

Harry scored 12 in the heats qualifying them both for the A Final.

Finishing 1st overall

Final the Vets

Barrie Scored 8 in the heats putting him in the B final.

Finishing 3rd in the B Final overall.

1 . Contributed Samuel in the Under 12's winning the race off for the A Final. Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Barrie battling in the Vets with riders from East London and Great Blakenham. Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Harry in action the Under 16's heats battling with a rider from Ipswich. Photo: Submitted