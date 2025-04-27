Hellingly Lions back on track after successful cycle speedway run

First up for the Lions in the Under 12's Samuel.
Samuel scored 10 in the heats and after winning a race off for the A Final finished 3rd overall with some determined passing.
Followed by Kayde in the Under 14’s.
Kayde scored 6 in the heats qualifying him for the C Final.
With maximum effort Kayde can 1st in the C Final.
Next up the Under 16's and Under 18's
Under 16's Dylan and Harry Ridley
Dylan scored 12 and Harry scored 10 in the heats qualifying them both for the A Final.
Dylan coming 3rd and Harry 4th overall
Under 18's Harry (H)
Harry scored 12 in the heats qualifying them both for the A Final.
Finishing 1st overall
Final the Vets
Barrie Scored 8 in the heats putting him in the B final.
Finishing 3rd in the B Final overall.