Hellingly Lions back on track after successful cycle speedway run

By Natalie Ridley
Contributor
Published 27th Apr 2025, 09:55 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 10:28 BST
On Saturday 26 April 2025 some of the Hellingly Lions Cycle Speedway team travelled to East London for the 2nd round of the Individual British Youth and Junior League at East London Cycle Speedway Club.

First up for the Lions in the Under 12's Samuel.

Samuel scored 10 in the heats and after winning a race off for the A Final finished 3rd overall with some determined passing.

Followed by Kayde in the Under 14’s.

Kayde scored 6 in the heats qualifying him for the C Final.

With maximum effort Kayde can 1st in the C Final.

Next up the Under 16's and Under 18's

Under 16's Dylan and Harry Ridley

Dylan scored 12 and Harry scored 10 in the heats qualifying them both for the A Final.

Dylan coming 3rd and Harry 4th overall

Under 18's Harry (H)

Harry scored 12 in the heats qualifying them both for the A Final.

Finishing 1st overall

Final the Vets

Barrie Scored 8 in the heats putting him in the B final.

Finishing 3rd in the B Final overall.

