It’s been another hectic week or so of action for East Sussex athletics clubs – and there’s news in this latest digest from Hailsham Harriers, HY Runners, Hastings Runners and Hastings AC.

HAILSHAM HARRIERS

Hailsham Harriers carried out a Seaford Beach Parkrun takeover at the weekend where they filled 26 vital volunteer roles along with 17 pacer roles.

Parkrun is a free, 5K distance, every Saturday at 9am, held at more than 2,000 locations in 22 countries across six continents where everyone is welcome to walk, jog, run, volunteer or spectate.

Hailsham Harriers at the Bewl 15 | Contributed picture

Without volunteers these events cannot go ahead. As Seaford is one of the Hailsham’s favourite parkrun locations, Darren Gillett, Harriers club treasurer, led the organisation for the black and red team takeover, together with one of Seaford Parkrun’s awesome core race directors, Tom Roper.

Seaford Parkrun is a flat, out and back route, along Seaford promenade. It is always, relaxed, welcoming, full of encouragement and with stunning views.

Many Harriers volunteered as pacers on Saturday for the 269 park runners, helping others to achieve personal running times from sub 21 minutes through to sub 35 minutes. Other volunteer roles that were filled included marshalling, barcode scanning, tail walking and race reporting.

A few Harriers joined in the roles of token sorting, funnel manager and course checking to save their racing legs for the Bewl 15 mile race the following day.

HY Runners at the Hawkhurst 5k and 10k

Voted as one of the UK’s best races and organised by Wadhurst Runners in conjunction with the Nice Work Events team, a record turnout of 567 runners faced the challenging, multi-terrain course around Bewl Water Reservoir, a race that also forms part of the Sussex Grand Prix league whereby local clubs compete against each other, over a series of 12 races, to win team and individual age awards.

The 15 mile route presents a little of everything, from tree routes to gravel, hills to country lanes, sweeping meadows and steep descents, but for many reasons people love it as it is well organised, set in a stunning location, runners receive a medal, t-shirt, free cake and beer at the end, what’s not to love?!

Hailsham had another record team turnout compared to previous years, with 21 Harriers taking part. First over the line in a mighty impressive performance saw Adam Davies finish in 1:48:20, with men’s captain Carl Barton also having one of his best performances in 1:52:05.

Three Harriers; Lianne Leakey, Los Burrett and Graham Woolley stuck together in an aim to break the sub 2 hour barrier, crossing the line with new personal bests of 1:57:30. Sam Unwin, running the race for the first time stormed over the line in 2:02:32 with ladies captain Helen O’Sullivan running a new personal best in 2:04:59. Mark Bassett finished in 2:09:03, Robin Warwick gained a new personal best in 2:10:16, Simon Haddon 2:15:08, Gary Smith 2:15:43 and Chris Little also running a new personal best in 2:21:47. Tracy Erridge produced a strong run to finish in 2:27:40 closely followed by Leeland Pavey 2:31:11, Katy Reed 2:39:53, Steph Bassett 2:41:03, Michelle Hollands 2:44:24, Hannah Deubert-Chapman 2:51:19, Sam Neame 3:01:13, Ros Thomson 3:02:42 and Darren Gillett 3:41:23.

Hastings Runners at the Bewl 15 | Contributed picture

Lianne Leakey placed first place in her age category and for many Harriers this was their first attempt at this distance under race conditions.

Thanks go to the wonderful Wadhurst Runners for organising a fabulous race, with great cake, a wonderful atmosphere and cooler weather than in previous years. The next race in the Sussex Grand Prix is the Brighton Phoenix 10K, to be held on Wednesday 12th July at 7:30pm.

HY RUNNERS

It was all about the HY Runners kids last weekend as they travelled to the K2 in Crawley for the U13 County Championships and the U11 Quad Kids Championships.

Hastings AC's Zack Roache | Contributed picture

The star performance of the day came from U13 Isabella Buchanan who ran a championship best performance in the 1500m, smashing the 23-year-old county record by five seconds. Isabella led from the gun and crossed the line in an incredible 4:42.72.

Additional stand-out performances came from Sophie Smith who claimed bronze in the 75m and silver in the 150m, Antalia Cole who ran an eight-second PB in the 800m for silver and the relay team of Sophie Smith, Isabella Buchanan, Florence Tewkesbury and Antalia Cole, who took the bronze medal.

Other squad members and events: Ida-May Pocock 75m, 150m and shot put, Florence Tewkesbury 1500m and long jump, Olivia Collins 800m, discus and javelin, Ava Morrissy 800m and javelin, Kitty Morgan 800m and Aiden Larkin 1500m.

The U11 Quad Kids squad consisted of Noah Mayhew, Benjamin Pocock, Arthur Pocock, Henry Sully, Jessica Wilson and Tera Buckland. All competed in the 75m, 600m long jump and howler.

Head coach Terry Skelton was pleased with the performances from HY’s young athletes.

The previous week, at the Robertsbridge Midsummer 5k, Terry Puxty led the HY Runners home finishing 5th in 20:57, followed by Jimmy Sladden 23:25 (9th), Chris Castleman 24:21 (16th), Nathan Thompson 25:58 (24th).

Stuart Piper was third in the 10k race in 40:09 with Tracey Gammon making her debut over the distance in 1:14:50. Frank Sladden placed 10th in the children’s race.

In the Hawkhurst 5k and 10k races, U13 Kitty Morgan led the HY Runners home completing the 5k distance for the first time in 26:20 finishing ninth overall and first junior, accompanied by mum Sonni Pine in 26:21.

Sharon Mayhew finished in 27:30, Emily Hardes 33:35 and Brooke Skelton 36:34. Noah Mayhew won the children's race.

In the 10k David Mayes was sixth overall in 42:46 followed by Nathan Thompson in 52:13, Deb Read 53:48, David Clarke 55:58, John Waterhouse 1:00:02 and Susan Dunn 1:02:37. Becky Mabon was first vet-40 in 51:23.

At the Eastbourne 10k, Tom Brampton finished in 43:18, Rachael Wigmore 47:11, Paul Rackshaw 50:03.

A big well done to the ever improving and expanding junior team who competed at the Sussex U13 match.

Cobey Buckley got an eight-second PB in the 1000m of 3:23.

Katie Cole put in great displays in the 75m and the long jump, matching her PB on the 75m, and is now being watched by Sussex selection team.

It was a great first competition for Alexander Johnstone in the 1000m and long jump, gaining good experience.

At the U15 Sussex League match in Crawley, Dewi Edwards achieved a new PB in the javelin. Rosie Fergeson beat her 800m PB by 0.6sec and was secnd overall.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

DEB READ & JENNA FRENCH

HASTINGS RUNNERS

A turnout of 35 Hastings Runners took on the challenge of the annual Bewl 15 last Sunday.

It’s part of the Sussex Grand Prix series and hosted by Wadhurst Runners.

Two other Hasting Runners members competed in the five-mile event.

The 15-mile course follows a spectacular but gruelling route, beginning in Wadhurst, following the lakeside path clockwise for 13 miles returning uphill over the third of three infamously strength-testing climbs, back-to-back at the end of the route to complete over 1,000 feet (322m) of ascent.

First HR man home was Matt Draper – placed sixth in a time of 1hr 38min 7sec – followed by Ashley Vora and Colin White. The first woman was Yolanda King in 1:54:12 – which placed her third in the women’s race, as well as being the fourth HR to cross the finish line.

There were also age category wins for Martin Noakes in the MV60 bracket (1:54:33) and the equally impressive Sarah Marzaioli as fastest FV70 (2:53:24).

The previous weekend saw four Hastings Runners take part in the Eastbourne 10k.

In sweltering conditions 300 runners ran the out-and-back seafront course.

Andy Knight was the first Hastings Runner home in 46:04 followed by Nicki Steed (50:14), Rachael Inns (55:16) and Chelsey Sprong (64:48).

Hastings Runners welcome new members of all abilities aged 12 and over for fun, training and competitive running. Visit hastingsrunners.co.uk

NEIL JEFFRIES

HASTINGS AC

Hastings Athletic Club’s Rae Le Fay was selected to represent Sussex at the English Schools track and field finals in Birmingham.

She went in the intermediate girls’ 1500m in the impressive Alexander Stadium which hosted the last Commonwealth Games.

On day one she ran the first heat as planned and was fourth of all runners in the heats.

The next day, in the final, despite having tired legs, she missed a podium place by one second but was fourth in a new PB of 4.29.57.

At the Sussex U13 championships in Crawley, HAC’s juniors gave their all.

Olivia Henham was first in her heat of the 75m 10.62 and in heat two Katie Cole was third in 11.08.

In an exciting final there was a podium place for Olivia, second with 10.55, while Katie was seventh in 11.01.

In the long jump final there was another club medal – Katie was third with 4.26. Olivia was fifth in 4.11. Katie had PBs in every race/event she entered.

Zack Roache had a wonderful time at his first event, no PBs – he qualified for the finals in the 75m and 150m, coming third and second. In both finals he was fifth – a proud day for him and his family.

In the final of the 800m Cobey Buckley was fourth in a field of 12 in 2.34.07.

Zack, Cobey Katie and Olivia have all been selected to represent Sussex County at the up and coming inter-counties event.