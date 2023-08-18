Henfield and Worthing races enjoyed by Burgess Hill Runners
They have taken part in two more West Sussex Fun Run League races - the Henfield Seven Stiles and Worthing Highdown Hike.
Hosted by Henfield Joggers, the Seven Stiles is a four-mile race that starts from Henfield Leisure Centre covering flat footpaths along the river and old railway line.
Oliver Day was first up for BHR in 26:16. He was followed by Travis Golbey (27:23), Neil Phillpot (28:19), Oliver Dewdney (28:30), Kirsty Phillpot (28:33), Steve Barrett (30:45), Annette Maynard (31:06), Andy Sayers (31:25), Chris Page (35:08), Joanne Dodkin (36:25), Richard Light (36:25), Sophie Abbott (37:09), Nicky Callus (38:01), Charlie Kristoffersen (38:57), George Wotton (39:43), Rainer Hirt (42:04), Susan Bull (42:40), Ruth Day (46:05), Malcolm Slater (48:25), David Clark (52:06) and Eileen Adlam (1:03:07).
Organised by the Worthing Striders, the Highdown Hike is a hilly four-mile race.
Mark Nicholls was first for BHR, finishing in 26:57, followed by Oliver Day (27:08), Travis Golbey (28:53), Kirsty Phillpot (29:21), Neil Phillpot (30:27), Oliver Dewdney (31:30), Andy Sayers (32:58), Steve Barrett (34:20), Chris Page (37:35), Richard Light (38:30), Sophie Abbott (39:16), Nicky Callus (39:19), John Schofield (40:06), George Wotton (40:25), Ella Stanbrook (40:29), Ruth Day (48:45) and Malcolm Slater (50:52).
BHR duo John Poustie and Sally Symes took part in the Bewl Sprint Triathlon, finishing in 1:33:23 and 1:36:33 respectively.