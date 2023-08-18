Burgess Hill Runners have been out and about notching some fine finishes in big races.

They have taken part in two more West Sussex Fun Run League races - the Henfield Seven Stiles and Worthing Highdown Hike.

Hosted by Henfield Joggers, the Seven Stiles is a four-mile race that starts from Henfield Leisure Centre covering flat footpaths along the river and old railway line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oliver Day was first up for BHR in 26:16. He was followed by Travis Golbey (27:23), Neil Phillpot (28:19), Oliver Dewdney (28:30), Kirsty Phillpot (28:33), Steve Barrett (30:45), Annette Maynard (31:06), Andy Sayers (31:25), Chris Page (35:08), Joanne Dodkin (36:25), Richard Light (36:25), Sophie Abbott (37:09), Nicky Callus (38:01), Charlie Kristoffersen (38:57), George Wotton (39:43), Rainer Hirt (42:04), Susan Bull (42:40), Ruth Day (46:05), Malcolm Slater (48:25), David Clark (52:06) and Eileen Adlam (1:03:07).

BHR team at Seven Stiles | Picture via Sophie Abbott

Organised by the Worthing Striders, the Highdown Hike is a hilly four-mile race.

Mark Nicholls was first for BHR, finishing in 26:57, followed by Oliver Day (27:08), Travis Golbey (28:53), Kirsty Phillpot (29:21), Neil Phillpot (30:27), Oliver Dewdney (31:30), Andy Sayers (32:58), Steve Barrett (34:20), Chris Page (37:35), Richard Light (38:30), Sophie Abbott (39:16), Nicky Callus (39:19), John Schofield (40:06), George Wotton (40:25), Ella Stanbrook (40:29), Ruth Day (48:45) and Malcolm Slater (50:52).