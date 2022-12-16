Hickstead bosses freeze ticket prices to help fans in cost-of-living crisis

Ticket prices have remained at the same level as in 2022, to reflect the current high cost of living. Thursday 22 June is a free admission day, with just a £12 per car charge for parking, while under-14s go free when booked in advance, every day of the season except for Al Shira'aa Derby day (Sunday 25 June).Hickstead hosts two of the biggest events in the equestrian calendar – the Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby Meeting (22 – 25 June 2023) and the Longines Royal International Horse Show (25-30 July). The events feature some of the most iconic classes in showjumping, alongside championship showing, driving, arena eventing and more. As well as the action in the International Arena there are a further seven rings of equine competition, plus a large shopping village, a funfair for children and plenty more entertainments on offer.The 61st Al Shira’aa Derby will form the grand finale of Hickstead’s June fixture. Taking place in front of packed grandstands on the Sunday afternoon, the class sees horses and riders tackle one of the toughest courses in the world, with fences such as the Devil’s Dyke, the Open Water and the famous Al Shira’aa Derby Bank. Other popular classes at this event include the British Speed Derby, and the Derby Trial, a ranking class that acts as a qualifier for the Derby itself.The Longines Royal International Horse is renowned as the pinnacle of the outdoor showing season, with riders competing up and down the country with the aim of picking up one of the coveted qualifying tickets to this show. It is also a five-star showjumping event with major competitions including the Longines FEI Nations Cup™ of Great Britain, the Longines King George V Gold Cup and the Queen Elizabeth II Cup. Event riders take centre stage in the Ashby Underwriting Eventers’ Challenge, while the Osborne Refrigerators Double Harness Scurry Driving class is always a crowd favourite. Children under the age of 14 can attend this show free of charge on any day, as long as tickets are booked before the week of the show.“We’re pleased to be able to open our 2023 Box Office in plenty of time for Christmas,” says Hickstead Director Edward Bunn. “It’s quick and easy to order online, and tickets can be downloaded or printed off instantly – making them perfect for last-minute festive gifts. We’ve also avoided any cost increases, as we know this winter is going to be tough for many people, and we wanted to try to support our visitors with a number of money-saving discounts and free admission days.”Advance discounts are available across all general admission and members’ enclosure tickets, with family, child and senior ticket options available too.To buy tickets, click here.