The team from the All England Jumping Course at Hickstead has been presented with an award for their contribution to the sport of showjumping.

Clare Whitaker (centre) presents Lizzie and Edward Bunn with the Ryan's Son Trophy | Picture: Peter Nixon

The Ryan’s Son Trophy is given annually at the London International Horse Show by Clare and John Whitaker, in recognition of those who have done the most for the sport of showjumping.Hickstead’s founder Douglas Bunn was presented with the same award back in 1999, the year Hickstead delivered a very successful European Championships, while other past recipients include David Broome, Bob Ellis, Jon Doney and Nick Skelton.Hickstead Directors Lizzie and Edward Bunn attended the London International Horse Show at its new home at the Excel Centre, to receive the award.“We are deeply honoured to have been chosen as this year’s recipient of the Ryan’s Son Trophy,” said Lizzie.

“This season marked a special year for us, as not only did we have the return of our international shows after a three-year absence due to the pandemic, but we also celebrated the 60th renewal of our most iconic class, the Al Shira’aa Derby.

