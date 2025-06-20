Hickstead Derby round-up: Twomey, Edwards, Williams and Whitaker enjoy success

Ireland’s Billy Twomey headed an Irish one-two in the ClipMyHorse.TV Derby Tankard, the feature international class on Thursday’s opening day at the Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby Meeting.

Riding the 10-year-old Jumping Jack Van De Kalevallei, Billy came out on top of a five-strong jump-off, crossing the finish line in a time of 42.26sec. It saw him take the top spot ahead of his compatriot Commandant Geoff Curran and Tempo Manor, who were more than a second in arrears on 43.83sec.

It’s quite a new partnership for Billy, who got the ride at the end of last year.

“I haven't had him that long, just since December, and he's done nothing but be seriously competitive at all the shows he's been to, so I'm very lucky to have him,” said Twomey, who his originally from Cork but is now based in Southwell, Nottinghamshire.

Billy Twomey and Jack Van De Kalevallei at the Hickstead Derby meeting | Picture by Boots and Hooves Photography

Billy’s horse originally came from the Netherlands, where he was jumping at 1.45m level, but has since progressed up to 1.60m level. “He has all the attributes: he's very powerful and very careful. Although he's a stallion, he's very brave and always wanting to do his job correctly,” he added.

Twomey won the 2016 edition of the King George V Gold Cup with Lizziemary, so knows what it takes to win in the International Arena. His winning ride today also seemed to relish the wide expanse of the main ring at Hickstead. “He has an exuberant gallop, so suits these big rings, he can cover the ground. I just tried to stay in a good rhythm, and luckily, I was just slightly faster.”

Earlier, Welshman Mark Edwards clinched the Stoner Jewellers Vase with the pint-sized Flying Tinker II. A huge class of 88 combinations came forward for the speed class, with Mark and his homebred Flying Tinker II drawn two-thirds of the way through the class.

“It was a great round – everything went to plan,” he said. “Flying Tinker is such a super little horse – he always tries for me and just makes my job really easy,” said Mark.

In second was Alex Bishop and Thomascourt Emirates, with French event rider Gaspard Maksud in third with Ballypatrick Tiberius.

On Friday, the 2010 Hickstead Derby champion Guy Williams marked himself out as the one to watch in this year’s class, after securing a one-two finish in today’s Agria Derby Trial.

Guy produced two of the three clear rounds with Crumbgraft and BH Gringos Legacy, while the 2023 and 2024 Derby Trial winner Carlos Mota Ribas delivered the other clear with Juan Van't Arkelhof.

On Saturday, Mark Edwards and Royale Tale won the Brilliance Horse Auction Speed Derby in definitive fashion, finishing more than 7sec clear of Joe Whitaker and Icaterina in second.

Making the most of his penultimate draw, Mark and the super speedy Royale Tale blazed round the lengthy course to cross the finish in 95.80sec to clinch the Liz Dudden Trophy. They were one of just two clear rounds, with the other produced by Hamburg Speed Derby winners Georgia Tame and Loughton Diamond, who finished in seventh place in a time of 110.30sec.

On Sunday, Robert Whitaker became the fourth member of his family to win the Al Shira’aa Derby at Hickstead, coming out on top of a three-way jump-off with Caroline Blatchford’s Gentlemen VD Veldhof.