Hockey: Best performance of the season for Burgess Hill Ladies

Last season's Burgess Hill Hockey Club ladies firsts

Burgess Hill Hockey Club’s ladies fourth team beat Crowborough 5-0 with their best display of the season.

Crowborough brought a team of 15 youngsters but Burgess Hill were never troubled from the outset. This was the best team performance of the season so far with great passing and excellent finishing.

The first goal came in the first five minutes from a penalty corner when Ginette Read’s straight strike from the top of the D beat the keeper with some ease.

Cath Donovan then completed a hat-trick with deliveries from Gillian Branagan, Read and the third when Neve drove into the D and slipped the ball to Donovan on the left post.

Thirteen-year-old Neve demonstrated some mature hockey playing sweeper for the fours - leaving little to do for full backs Sally Vans Agnew and Lucy Fox and with the other youngsters, Livy on the left wing and Zara on the right (both also 13).

Goals were always on the cards and Mia also had one of her best games running up the pitch from right midfield and putting across some great balls for the forwards to pick up.

Crowborough brought on their stronger players in the second half and this held back Hill a bit for a while but eventually the pressure gave and Ginette Read scored the fifth with another awesome delivery. Livy was unlucky not to make it six with a lovely pass to Donovan on the right post late in the game.

Burgess Hill: Webber (GK), Caddye (Capt), Donovan, Branagan, Read, Fox, Vans Agnew, Neve, MIa, Amerio, Livy, Zarah

This week the fours play away to Hailsham.