Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Horsham Boxing Club had a busy weekend, travelling some distances across the country.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following his achievement in the National Junior Championships, Marco Fatehnia had his first training camp with England Boxing in Huddersfield where he met some of the other boxers and coaches on the England Performance Pathway. Marco showcased his talent and learnt a lot which will benefit him as he progresses.

Frazer Hodgson boxed in the pre-quarter finals of the National Schools Championships, where he faced the Home Counties Champion from Jubilee ABC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frazer boxed to instruction and worked continuously to force the pace and land punches to the head and body. The first round was quite even as both boxers were eager to start well. In the second round, Frazer pressed forward and used his head movement and quick footwork. In the final round, the Horsham boxer began to tire and, although still pressing forward, was beaten to the punch at times.

Marco Fatehnia at the England Boxing camp

The boxer from Jubilee had his hand raised and progresses into the next round, but Frazer can hold his head high knowing he gave it his all.

Horsham BC’s Noah Jolly and Levi Mitchell were boxing in Yeovil. Levi Mitchell was up first against a very good opponent in Ollie Vernon from Mackenzies Boxing Academy.

In the first round, Vernon was landing good punches, trying to force Levi on to the back foot and towards the end of the round, forced a standing-8 count. In the second round, knowing he needed to dig deep, Levi began to box on the front foot, landing solid punches, forcing the referee to give Vernon a standing-8 count.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Towards the end of the second, Levi scored another standing-8 count. Into the final round, Levi knew he had to box on the front foot, and he continued to land powerful punches and dominate the round. At the end of the three rounds, Levi was awarded the victory by unanimous decision.

Noah Jolly representing Horsham Boxing Club in Yeovil

Noah Jolly boxed home boxer Paul Vrable, also the Romanian champion. In the first round, Vrable started well. The second round started much the same but towards the end of the round, Noah began to unload, hurting his opponent with the rear uppercuts and left hooks, as he was saved by the bell.

The final round was more even but at the end of the round Vrable was the winner by decision.

Horsham Boxing Club's youngest competitive boxer, Jimmy Connors, had his second skills bout on the Crawley ABC show, facing James Dean Smith of Surbiton ABC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jimmy used his light footwork to work in and out of range and mix up his style of boxing. In the first round, Jimmy boxed very well and listened well to instruction.

Frazer Hodsgon before his Championship bout

The second round saw Jimmy begin to force the pace and land some good combinations and in the final round, the Horsham boxer's fitness shone through as he dominated, landing shots to the head and body. After three rounds, both lads had their hands raised.

Horsham Boxing Club are proud of all of these performances as they look forward to the next few weeks before the end of the season and multiple box cups they are attending.