Horsham MP Sir Jeremy Quin honours club secretary in visit to Horsham Rifle and Pistol Club

Whilst at the range, he was given a tour of all the facilities, many of which are maintained by club members themselves.

The club in Queen Street, which has been running for over a century, provides for shooting over a diverse range of disciplines including prone rifle, air rifle, bench rest and light sporting rifle.

It also boasts two hunter field target ranges off-site in a 40 acre wooded area.

Horsham Rifle and Pistol Club club secretary, Tony Felgate (left), is presented with a medal by Horsham MP Jeremy Quin

Shooting is a sport that really caters for all ages and abilities. There can't be many sports where a 13-year-old and a 90-year-old – HRPC membership boasts this broad age range – can be competing against each other on equal terms!

Whilst at the club, Mr Quin was asked to present a medal to club secretary, Tony Felgate who was runner-up in the Gilbert Wood Trophy at the Worthing and West Sussex Smallbore Rifle Association finals in Chichester on Sunday [April 8].

After Tony had shot his competition, he had been unable to stay on to hear the results so he was delighted to find out that he was a medal winner.