Horsham Park Bowls Club extends 'try free' sessions to runners

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Horsham Park Bowls Club extended its usual ‘try bowls for free’ Saturday session to host runners after the regular ‘parkrun’.

Several ‘parkrunners’ popped in after their circuits round the park to enjoy a coffee and a go at bowls.

Stephen Sandham, the session’s organiser, said: “It was great to make our regular open session available to so many more than usual. They all seemed to have fun, and a few may have been bitten by the bowls bug!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier in the week, the club had mixed fortunes in its matches. Park’s Champion, Bryony Wood, for her quarter-final of the Mid-Sussex Champion of Champions, was drawn against Downsman Champion, who is in this year’s final of the Sussex Men’s Champion of Champions and was also selected last year to play at Leamington Spa in the over 55 nationals. The result was a convincing 5-21 defeat.

After their 'parkrun' in Horsham Park, a group prepares to try bowls.

Park entered a team into The Wonersh Cup, a one day multiple teams event hosted by Wonersh, Surrey. The team members were David Dunnington, Kamran Nadim, David Clifton and Bryony Wood, who called themselves “Parkers” for the competition. The team came second in their group, after several close matches, but only the group winners went through to the play offs.

In a closely fought home game, initially played in the rain, which soon cleared up, Park took on a team from Haywards Heath in their Mid-Sussex league game. Park bowlers were able to win on 1 rink but went down on the other 2, losing overall by 9 shots, 35-44 and gaining only 2 of the 10 points available.

Park’s top and only winning team was led by David Peters who with Ian Holmes, Angela Spurr and David Donnington started slowly, but then rallied to win 15-10.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On a very hot and humid evening, once again Park lost their Border League game away against Dorking, losing on all 3 rinks and by 18 shots, 41-59.

Alan and Peter celebrate their surprise win.

Bryony Wood with Peter Curd, Peter Chesser and Kamran Nadim had an incredibly close game which could have gone either way. The scores were level, 8 all on end 12, and with only 2 ends to play, it was still level, 10 all. Unfortunately, they lost the last 2 ends to finally go down by 4 shots, 10-14.

The week ended on a high. Park Ladies took on The Drive Ladies in the third round of the Gladys Roland Knock Out Competition. The match could not have been closer. Park won by just 1 shot. This win takes them through to the quarter finals.

The team of Bryony Wood, Lorena Daane, Pam Venn and Beryl Noble got off to a great start and by the 5th end they were ahead 7-3. The match then ebbed and flowed, with Park getting to 19-16 with just two ends to play. Park hung on to win 19-18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad