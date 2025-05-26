New members continue to add to Horsham Park Bowls Club’s success in matches. Their home game against Dorking Bowls Club resulted in a 64-55 win. Park won on two of the rinks, drew a third rink but lost on the fourth.

Park’s top rink went to skip Kamran Nadim who with Graham Roots and new member Julie Stone started slowly and at end 7 they were only 1 shot up, 6-5 but they then got into their stride and by the 10th end they were ahead 12-5 and at end 14 they were even further ahead, 18-7. They finally finished 13 shots up, 22-9.

Angela Spurr, Sheila Howard and Farron Calver shot ahead and were 8-1 up after 7 ends but at this point the Dorking bowlers recovered slightly and started to close the gap to only 2 shots down, 9-7 at end 11. It was very even for the rest of the game but Spurr’s team hung on to win by 2 shots 15-13.

David Clifton with Alan Setchell and Marie Davies didn’t have a great start and by end 6 they were down 1-7 but they then won 7 of the next 9 ends to go ahead by 2 shots, 12-10. The Dorking bowlers scored 2 on the next 2 ends to go ahead by 2 shots but Clifton’s team scored a 2 on the last end to draw the game 14 all.

Marie Davies gets Park's match underway against Dorking

Bryony Woods team of Peter Chesser and Josie Allen came up against tough opposition and at half time tea they were down 4-13. They recovered a little and with 1 end to play they’d closed the gap and were only 2 shots down, 13-15 but they went down by 4 shots on the last end to lose 13-19

Park’s Mid-Sussex league game away against Haywards Heath was another win. They won on 2 rinks, losing on the third, to win overall by 5 shots, 55-50, coming away with 8 of the 10 league points available.

Park’s top rink went to skip Kamran Nadim who with Angela Spurr, David Spurr and Peter Chesser had a great start and by end 10 they were up by 12 shots, 19-7. The Haywards Heath bowlers then started their recovery, winning the next 4 ends to close the gap to 19-12. The last 4 ends were even with both teams taking 4 shots. The final score was a win for Nadim’s team by 7 shots, 23-16.

David Clifton, Lorena Daane with new members Julian Ticktum and Terry Crispin had a much closer game. By end 10 they were also ahead, 11-7, but they then lost the next 4 ends to go 5 shots down, 11-16, but they dug in again to win the last 4 ends and won by 1 shot 17-16.

Bryony Wood with Sheila Howard, David Peters and new bowler Julie Stone came up against a tough opposition and at end 9 they were down 3-12. Things started to improve and by end 14 they’d closed the gap to 14-15 but they could only win 1 more end to finally lose by 3 shots, 15-18.