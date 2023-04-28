Horsham RFC one game from Twickenham - and girls go for glory at Worcester

Saturday is a huge day for Horsham RFC as they look to cap a title-winning season by securing a trip to Twickenham.

Horsham are at home against St Austell in the semi-final of the Papa Johns Cup (2pm).

The winners go into the Twickenham final on Sunday week, May 7.

St Austell have had an impressive season winning the regional two south west league then marching to the semi final of the Papa Johns Cup by dispatching two unbeaten sides – regional two south central champions Marlborough 25-22 and regional two Severn champions Matson 20-25.

Horsham RFC on their way to the Papa John's semi-final, which takes place on Saturday

The other semi final is between Old Northamptonians from Northampton and Moortown (from Leeds.

All local support will be welcome at Coolhurst pn Saturday.

Then on Sunday Horsham’s under-16 girls are set for their biggest challenge yet as they head to the National Cup final at Six Ways Stadium in Worcester.

The team have been building up to this moment for the past two years, and with an impressive unbeaten streak of 36 games, they're determined to come out on top.

The game promises to be an exciting affair, with Horsham taking on some of the best young rugby talent from around the country. Kick-off is at 11am, and with free tickets and parking, they hope many fans will go along and show their support for the girls.

Horsham have worked hard to get to this point, and they'll give it their all on the day.