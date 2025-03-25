Housebuilder Redrow Southern Counties has contributed £250 to Worthing Rugby Club in support of the under-11s’ team.

The sponsorship will help fund essential equipment, including a team gazebo and dry robes, ensuring the young players stay comfortable and prepared during matches.

Situated near Redrow’s Harvest Rise and Manor Place developments, Worthing RFC has a thriving mini rugby section for age groups from U5s to U11s. The teams participate in rugby festivals across Sussex and Hampshire, and Redrow’s sponsorship will be proudly displayed on the kit as well as in the club’s flipbook programme.

Sam Meritt, Head Coach of the Worthing RFC U11s, said: “This generous donation and support from Redrow is fantastic news for our team. The new gazebo and dry robes will help keep the players comfortable before and after their games. Having Redrow’s sponsorship is a great community partnership.”

Mark Vanson, Sales Director at Redrow Southern Counties, added: “Redrow is delighted to support local sports teams like Worthing RFC and contribute to a club that plays such an important role in young players' development.

"At Redrow, we’re committed to building more than just homes – we’re building communities. Worthing RFC truly embodies community spirit, and we’re excited to see our logo featured on their kit.”

This donation is part of Redrow Southern Counties’ Community Fund which launched this year to provide organisations, schools and groups at the heart of the community with donations to help them thrive and follows their nationwide campaign encouraging families to spend more time outdoors. Redrow has consistently invested in the communities surrounding their developments, supporting local schools, healthcare, public transport, and affordable housing.